Senior Liv Hanson and junior Michael Dege were chosen as Students of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 2 at Litchfield High School.
Hanson was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks, who wrote that her "artistic ability is amazing!" Hanson demonstrates outstanding daily performance and "will pursue the arts as a lifelong learner," Banks wrote.
"(Hanson is) my first student to attach a 'theme' to each composition ... 'But is it Art?'" Banks added.
Hanson participates in choir, band, theater and robotics and LHS. Outside of school, she her hobbies and interests include "music, human rights and underwater basket weaving."
She is the daughter of Erik and Melissa Hanson of Litchfield.
Agriculture and industrial arts teacher Rob Cole nominated Dege for his "work ethic," "willingness to learn," "willingness to help" and "attention to detail."
Dege said he enjoys hanging out with friends at school.
"I love keeping myself busy," Dege wrote of his hobbies and interests. "I mostly work and help around the house. I also love tinkering with my car."
He is the son of Jennifer Dege of Litchfield.