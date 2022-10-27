Litchfield Middle School teachers recently named Students of the Month for October. Following are brief descriptions of each student, provided by school staff.
Emma Wuotila (eighth grade)
Emma is always eager to learn and has excellent participation in class. She is very responsible and consistently puts forth her best effort to succeed academically. Her teachers and fellow students appreciate her positive attitude and her respect for others. It is a pleasure to recognize Emma as student of the month.
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month?
I think I was chosen because I am very hard working and I like to help others.
What is one thing you are looking forward to this school year?
I am looking forward to going on the field trips that we will be going on later in the year.
What are you most proud of ? I am most proud of how inclusive I am and how I am always on task.
What superpower would you like to have and why? I would like to be able to read minds because I would like to know what other people are really thinking.
Carter Nistler (seventh grade)
Carter has shown tremendous maturity and work ethic this year. He has a great wealth of knowledge in all of his classes and is well-rounded in his activities and hobbies. Carter is consistently willing to share his thoughts and ideas that bring dimension to class discussions. In addition to his outstanding performance in academics, Carter is kind and considerate to all students and staff and makes everyone feel included. Keep up the great work, Carter!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I am good in my classes and I participate in class.
What is one thing you are looking forward to this school year? I am excited for the extracurricular activities I joined like Knowledge Bowl. Later in the year I am joining the Chess Club.
What are you most proud of? My grades and my friends.
What superpower would you like to have and why? Telekinesis because theoretically it can strengthen the mind.
Genevieve Lundin (sixth grade)
Genevieve is an easy choice for student of the month. She is friendly, on-task and helpful in the 6th grade. She is a great role model in academics and behavior. We are proud to have her represent 6th grade for student of the month. Keep shining, Genevieve!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? I think I was chosen for student of the month because I always have a good day and wish people a good day. I help and respect others. I’ve picked some things up in the lunchroom. I always use my manners.
What is one thing you are looking forward to this school year? One thing I am looking forward to is my first choir concert and the school dance.
What are you most proud of? My kind, funny, outgoing personality.
What superpower would you like to have and why? To speak to animals or read minds. I have always loved animals and want to always know what’s up.
Brynna Buck (fifth grade)
Brynna Buck has been an absolute joy to have in class. Brynna is always working above and beyond on all of her work. Whenever we are doing a discussion in class, Brynna is always someone that is willing to participate. Not only is Brynna successful academically, but she is a positive and kind student. She is a great leader and role model for her peers. Keep that up, Brynna!
Why do you think you were chosen for student of the month? Because I am kind, caring, and most of the time I get my work in on time.
What is one thing you are looking forward to this school year? Playing an instrument in band or FACS
What are you most proud of? All the hard work I have done in school.
What superpower would you like to have and why? Superspeed for when I play softball or superstrength for when I play volleyball.