LMS October Student of the Month

October Students of the Month at Litchfield Middle School are, from left, Emma Wuotila, Carter Nistler, Brynna Buck, and Genevieve Lundin.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Litchfield Middle School teachers recently named Students of the Month for October. Following are brief descriptions of each student, provided by school staff.

Emma Wuotila (eighth grade)

