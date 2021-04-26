The Minnesota FFA wrapped up its 92nd Convention last week by electing the Association’s 2021-2022 State Officer Team.
The new state officer team is:
State President – Emily Matejka (muh TAKE uh), Martin County West FFA; State Vice President – Wyatt Halvorson, Thief River Falls FFA; State Secretary – Nicole Koziolek, Randolph FFA; State Treasurer – Kyle Thomas, Rockford FFA; State Reporter – Anna Ridenour, Triton FFA; and State Sentinel – Baleigh Peterson, GFW Pioneer Express FFA.
The announcement came in the final session of the Convention, themed Worth It. The session was broadcast live from the CHS Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Outgoing FFA state and region officers — including Litchfield High School graduate Anna Euerle, who served the past year as state reporter — were honored, along with the State Officer Nominating Committee.
Throughout the week, FFA members from across the state participated in virtual sessions, live recognition, interactive state competition finals and workshops, and in-person convention-in-the-classroom activities. FFA State officers spent the week traveling more than 1,500 miles around the state visiting FFA chapters and honorees at their schools.
Ben Olander, retiring FFA state president, delivered his retiring address today, From Passion to Purpose, saying we all wear our passion every day, and it shapes our purpose.
“Each and every one of us has something in our heart that we are called to be and do,” said Olander. “Purpose is when we take what we are passionate about and use it to make a difference in the lives around it.”
Olander told FFA members he wants to live purposefully and asked them to consider their passion and make their purpose worth it.
Dr. Zane Sheehan, state supervisor of agricultural education for Minnesota and FFA state advisor, reported what he called exceptional and exciting news of expansion for agricultural education.
“This has been a huge year of growth for the Minnesota FFA Association in terms of agriculture programs, which are the backbone of FFA and our chapters across the state,” Sheehan said.
Dr. Sheehan reported 14 new agriculture, food, and natural resource programs across the state. There are now 291 teachers, including 17 new instructors, offering more than 35,000 students an opportunity to learn about food, natural resources, fiber, and agriculture.
Proficiency awards
The final group of FFA Proficiency Awards were presented to members whose Supervised Agricultural Experiences are in the area of Plant Systems. Among the winners was Litchfield High School senior Jacob Huhn, who was recognized for Diversified Agricultural Production. Huhn's work was sponsored by Petersen Farms Incl.
Other winners included:
- Agriscience Research-Plant Systems - George Cinader, Academy for Sciences and Agriculture FFA, sponsored by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council;
- Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship - Nicole Koziolek, Randolph FFA, sponsored by Land O’Lakes;
- Diversified Crop Production Placement - Marc Collins, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg FFA, sponsored by the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association;
- Diversified Horticulture - Daylyn Huper, United South Central FFA, sponsored by Compeer Financial Services;
- Fiber & Oil Crop Production - Isaac Sowers, Maple River FFA, sponsored by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council;
- Forage Production - Grace Woitalla, Holdingford FFA, sponsored by Corteva;
- Landscape Management - Sydnee Hubner, Pipestone FFA, sponsored by AgriBank; and
- Turf Grass Management - Jacob Price, Sleepy Eye FFA, sponsored by Northland Ford Dealers.
Leadership events
State Leadership Development Events were announced with the following top team and individual winners:
- Agricultural Communications - Cyril Johnson, Staples-Motley FFA, individual, and Staples-Motley FFA, team;
- Agricultural Sales - Lily Spike, Buffalo FFA, individual, and Hancock FFA, team;
- Food Science and Technology - Matthew Loch, Kimball FFA, individual, and Kimball FFA, team;
- Employment Skills - Matthew Schule, Lewiston-Altura FFA, individual;
- Agricultural Issues - Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA, team;
- Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) - Gracie Ross, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA, individual, and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA, team;
- Discussion Meet - Mikayla Thorson, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA, individual;
- Marketing Plan - Buffalo FFA, team;
- Creed Speaking - Bobby Jeritz, Randolph FFA, individual;
- Extemporaneous Speaking - Elizabeth Johnson, Rockford FFA, individual;
- Conduct of Chapter Meetings - Grand Meadow FFA, team;
- Parliamentary Procedure - Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, team; and
- Public Speaking - Marissa Johnson, Tracy FFA, individual.