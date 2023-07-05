Kristopher “Kip” Lynk of Dassel started his new role as Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s interim superintendent of schools July 1.

After growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Lynk earned a teaching degree at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he also competed on the wrestling team. He began his career in education as an elementary and middle school teacher. He taught fifth grade at Dassel-Cokato Middle School until 2007. After obtaining K-12 principal certification at St. Mary’s University, he spent about a dozen years as an elementary school principal in the BOLD, Eden Prairie and Sartell school districts.

