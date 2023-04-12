History final four

The final four teams in the American History March Madness tournament in Bill King’s history classes at Litchfield Middle School were, from left, Allie Pollock and Bella Moes, Westin Sonsalla and Grayson Swenson, Antonia Muellerleile and Alexandra Turck, and Stella Braaten and Sophie Minton. The

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

George Washington Carver might not be someone your average seventh-grader knows a lot about.

Carver’s story, or at least Grayson Swenson and Westin Sonsalla’s telling of it, captivated Litchfield Middle School seventh-graders during the annual American History March Madness tournament, helping the pair emerge as champions from the 64-team tournament that serves as equal parts history lesson, research project and audio-visual editing experience.

