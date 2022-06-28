In their final competitive parade of the season, Litchfield High School marching band members found their best performance of the year.
The Marching Dragons captured grand champion honors Monday night at the Roseville parade, finishing atop an 11-band field that included both Waconia and 728 Cadets — a pair of rivals who have proven difficult foes to overcome in recent years. Both Waconia and the 728 Cadets (the Rogers, Elk River, Zimmerman school district) had finished ahead of Litchfield in other parades this season.
"This is an example of what you guys can do when you put your heart and soul into what you're doing and you don't ever stop trying," director David Ceasar told band members as they gathered around him following the awards presentation at the Oval Skate Park in Roseville. "You work harder and harder and harder, and you go to the very last one. If you ever question whether you are good enough to do something, the answer is YES!"
Litchfield received a score of 88.9 points, a point clear of 728 Cadets, who earned an 87.9. Waconia was third with 87.
The Marching Dragons took first place in Class A, in addition to receiving honors for Best Color Guard and Best Winds.
Litchfield's performance Monday gave it the two best scores of the season among all high school marching bands in the state, according to the MinnesotaParades.com website, which lists competition results from parades through the summer season.
The Marching Dragons were actually slightly better — score-wise, anyway — one day earlier, when they earned an 89.2 to take first in the open class competition Sunday at the Lake City Water Ski Days parade. They also won Best Color Guard at the parade that featured seven other bands.
Though the competitive season is over, the Marching Dragons still have some marching to do. They leave for their annual trip, this year to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday morning. While there, they will perform in a parade July 4.
And, of course, they will wrap up their summer at the Watercade Grand Day Parade Saturday, July 9.