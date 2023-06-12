Litchfield High School's Marching Dragons started its season in strong, if low-key, fashion Sunday at the Friendly City Days Grande Day Parade in Albertville.
The Marching Dragons, competing among four other bands, earned an "excellent" rating from judges at the parade, which has become their unofficial kick off to new seasons the past several years.
Litchfield's "Desert Winds" show, featuring the usual strong instrumentation and choreographed marching movements — along with an oversized genie's lantern, atop which a trumpet solo is played — wowed crowds along the Albertville parade route.
Sunday's parade followed the band's unveiling performance during the annual "sneak peek" night Thursday, in which the Marching Dragons gave their first full dress rehearsal for the community in the Civic Arena parking lot.
And now the season really ramps up, with 10 more parades over the next three weeks. Included in that schedule is were five parades this week, including the Litchfield Parade of Bands Tuesday.
The Marching Dragons travel to Benson tonight, where they will be among 11 bands competing. That's followed by a two-parade day Saturday in which the band starts the day at Montevideo then travels to the Waconia band festival, where it will be one of 12 bands competing in three classes.
— Brent Schacherer, editor