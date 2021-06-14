Litchfield's Marching Dragons stepped off into a new marching band season with their first parade of the year Sunday in Albertville.
It was the start of a busy week for the Marching Dragons, who are set to perform at six parades in seven days. But after missing all of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, band members and director David Ceasar were up for the activity.
The marching band gave supporters a preview of this summer's show, named "Eternal Egypt," during its annual Sneak Peak performance Thursday on 10th Street in front of Litchfield High School. That performance was during band camp, which included two and a half days of intensive marching and musical technique training Thursday through Saturday.
The band was to perform at Monday at Benson, then return home for the Litchfield Parade of Bands Tuesday, followed by the Montevideo Band Festival today, Paynesville parade Thursday, Montevideo's Fiesta Days parade Saturday, and Sunday at Hutchinson's Water Carnival parade.