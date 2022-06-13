Litchfield High School’s Marching Dragons opened the 2022 summer parade season Sunday at Friendly City Days in Albertville.
The band earned an “excellent” rating from judges, who also reviewed high school bands from St. Michael-Albertville, Benson and Maple Lake. The Marching Dragons earned a score of 71.6 out of 100 points. No placing was announced, as part of a change in band judging in place since last season, following the COVID pandemic that wiped out the 2019 marching season. “Superior” is the highest rating a band can receive under this judging system.
This year’s show — “Camelot” — is named after the musical piece the band plays, a lively tune with medieval theme. The band’s performance includes a solo by flutist Greta Hulterstrum, who plays while standing atop one of two 14-foot towers reminiscent of castle turrets, which roll down the street with the band.
Local band supporters received a preview of the summer show during a “sneak peek” of the performance Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Litchfield Civic Arena, which has become marching band headquarters this summer due to construction at the high school.
Along with unveiling the show, band director David Ceasar, who earlier this year announced he will be leaving the program at the end of the summer, introduced his successor, Bailey Benoit to the “sneak peek” audience that lined the practice route north of the Civic Arena.
The band’s season continued Monday with the Litchfield Parade of Bands, and Tuesday at the Flag Day parade in Benson.
