Litchfield High School selected teachers and staff selected junior Mason Schilling and freshman Kenna Lund as its Students of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
Lund was nominated by social studies teacher Katie Savage, because she “works hard and always turns in her best work. She contributes greatly to class discussions and asks challenging questions.
“Kenna has the best personality,” Savage added. “She can be serious when she needs to be, but can make the whole class laugh when we need it.”
Lund also demonstrates her understanding of difficult topics in history and shows interest to learn more, Savage said.
Lund enjoys drawing, shopping, playing basketball and cooking in her free time. She is the daughter of Kenneth Lund of Litchfield.
Science teacher Tony Holcomb nominated Schilling for his “excellent attendance and superior listing skills.”
Schilling has excelled in the classroom, earning high grades, Holcomb wrote, adding that “Mason is very conscientious, friendly and respectful to all people. Mason is reliable and shows thanks to others.”
Schilling’s hobbies and interests including deer and pheasant hunting with his dad, and spending time with his dog. He is the son of Gregg Schilling and Jenny Anderson of Litchfield.