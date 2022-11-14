McKayla Huikko and Sadie Sorgatz have been chosen as Student of the Week for Nov. 7-11 at Litchfield High School.
Huikko, a senior, was nominated by English teacher Candace Boerema, who wrote, “McKayla asks good questions in and out of class. She advocates for herself when she needs help.”
Huikko, who is taking two University of Minnesota English courses this semester, also is reliable and conscientious and “wants to get the most out of any assignment,” Boerema wrote.
The daughter of Melissa Wagner of Litchfield, she works at Walmart and enjoys spending time with friends and family.
Business teacher Justin Wittrock nominated Sorgatz, who he said, “has gone above and beyond in Sales and Marketing to create social media content for our Dragon Activities account.”
Sorgatz, a senior, “shows leadership in organizing students to create different types of social media content. She is hardworking, creative, and has a great attitude,” Wittrock added.
Sorgatz is involved in FCCLA, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, softball and is a manager for the girls basketball team. Outside of school, she has worked at Walmart for two years. She said she likes to volunteer and work with the FCCLA chapter and to spend time with family and be in the outdoors.
She is the daughter of Stacy and Brian Sorgatz of Litchfield.