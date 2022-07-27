It will cost a little more for school lunch and to participate in athletics this school year at Litchfield Public Schools.
In separate votes Monday, the Litchfield School Board unanimously approved meal program increases and a bump in activity fees and admissions for school sports.
Lunch prices will increase by 10 cents at each of the district’s three schools, a change recommended by Business Manager Jesse Johnson, who said he surveyed surrounding districts and found that even with the increase Litchfield will be about in the middle in lunch rates.
Federal law gives the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Department of Education authority to set minimum prices for paid lunches. Districts that charged less than the average of $3.31 for paid lunches during the 2021-2022 school year could be required to increase their average price per meal.
The amount of increase is calculated, according to Johnson, using a 2% increase, plus the Consumer Prince Index (4.04%), which would be 6.04%.
With those calculations — and the rising cost of food — in mind, Johnson said, the meal increase for the coming school year is a kind of preemptive move that will keep the district close to minimum requirements.
“Many districts have opted for a small increase this year to try to offset (cost increases),” Johnson said Monday, which will help avoid a much larger increase in the future.
The 10-cent per meal increase will raise lunch rates to $2.50 at Lake Ripley Elementary, and $2.60 at the middle school and high school.
Meanwhile, the district’s breakfast price has increased just once during the past 13 years, Johnson said, so he also recommended that be raised by 10 cents, to $1.30.
The board also adopted the minimum adult prices — $1.90 for breakfast, $3.85 for lunch — as set by the Minnesota Department of Education’s Food and Nutrition Services.
Paying more to play
Like meal prices, both activity fees and admission to sporting events will increase this coming school year.
“It has been several years since there has been an increase in fees or admission prices,” Activities Director Justin Brown wrote in a memo to the board. “This will be my 8th year and we have never increased them.”
The board approved the proposal Brown made at its first meeting in July, to increase activity fees to $65 for middle school and $125 for high school athletics, and to $50 and $75, respectively, for middle and high school fine arts activities.
Brown's memo indicated there was a four-fold reason that necessitated the increases:
- The cost of training services will increase substantially as part of a new collaboration between the district and Meeker Memorial Hospital. Brooke Hubert has been hired by MMH and will work exclusively with Litchfield high school student athletes. She will attend home high school athletic events and some middle school events, as well as away varsity football games, and she will travel with the LHS marching band during the summer.
- The cost for certified Minnesota State High School League officials is increasing.
- Equipment and shipping charges have seen a “significant increase.”
- Transportation costs are rising.
Additionally, ticket prices for LHS activities will increase to $7 for adults and $5 for students. That’s a $1 increase for adults, $2 for students from the previous ticket price.
The new ticket prices match the rate suggested by the Wright County Conference, of which Litchfield is a member.
All of the increases can be expected to net the district about $20,000 more in revenue for the coming year.
“Even with the proposed rates we would remain the second-lowest fee schedule in the conference,” Brown said in his memo.