Angel Medina and Grace Schmidt have been named Students of the Week at Litchfield High School for April 26-29.
Medina, a junior, was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Hayes for his "superior academic performance." While balancing three college classes, Medina has earned a grade-point-average of 3.921 on a 4.0 scale.
"Angel always has a positive attitude and an admirable work ethic," Hayes wrote in his nomination. "He's a great student and nice young man!"
Medina is a member of the LHS tennis team, and he enjoys playing video games with friends. He is the son of Yair Medina and Dinorah Lizarraga of Litchfield.
Schmidt, a freshman, was nominated by Dan Buker in the math department.
"Grace has an uncommon work ethic that exceeds standards that are set in the classroom," Buker said. "She works tirelessly to make corrections and to fully understand the geometric concepts."
Schmidt also works well with her peers to discuss solutions to math problems, and "she is committed to excellence in all areas of her life and is a well-rounded student," Buker wrote.
She participates in swimming, basketball and in the throwing events in track and field. She also is a member of the LHS concert band and marching band.
The daughter of Mark and Jane Schmidt of Litchfield, she enjoys reading novels and spending time with her friends.