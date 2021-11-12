Litchfield Satellites
This month we had a virtual meeting due to COVID. Since we were virtual we couldn't do our activity like we usually do. New officers for the year were sworn in; officers had their first official meeting. In September we decided we needed new club shirts so we looked at three options of T-shirt designs and voted for one.
Adeline Nelson,
Litchfield Satellites 4-H Reporter
