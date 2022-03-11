A pair of Meeker County 4-H Project Bowl teams earned third-place finishes March 5 at the Foley Regional Project Bowl contest.
The strong finishes mean both teams will advance to the state contest, set for April 9 at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.
Project Bowl challenges teams of three to six 4-H'ers to test their knowledge on a variety of topics, including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry and rabbit.
Meeker County's Poultry Senior team includes Valley Victors club members Henry Lemke, Gretta Lemke and Jonathan Gathje, and Dassel Lamplight member Nathan Stocker.
The Team is coached by Pam Radunz and Alison Radunz.
The Meeker County Horse Junior team includes Audrey Frenchick of the Koronis Eager Beavers, Grayce Schreifels and Kate Wesley of the Forest City Livewires, and Raya Scott of the Kimball Kruisers. They are coached by Keri Wesley and Tanya Scott.
For more information on how to become involved in Project Bowl or 4-H, call the Meeker County Extension Office at 320-693-5275, e-mail ctmartin@umn.edu or visit www.extension.umn.edu/county/meeker.