Fifth grade teachers at Litchfield Middle School select a group of students every month as their Students of the Month. Following are the students chosen as March Students of the Month, along with comments from staff about each of the selected students:
Adeline Nelson
Addie is such a smart individual. She always comes to class with a strong willingness to learn. The effort that she puts into her work never goes unnoticed. Not only does she work hard in school, but she is always kind and respectful to her teachers. We all love talking to Addie! She is always willing to help her peers and guide them towards success. Addie brings everyone so much happiness and we all enjoy having her bright, smiling face in class. Keep up the good work at LMS!
Skyler Schmidt
Skylar is a hardworking, conscientious and considerate student. He is willing to help students with reminders of what is needed for classes and he will make sure students are included in groups. Skyler wants to do his very best in his classes and will talk through his process to make sure he has the skill correct. Skyler always has a smile and a positive attitude, asking, “How is your day today?” Keep up the positive attitude and hard work ethic Skylar!
Mya Iverson
Mya is a bright, bubbly, and caring student. She goes out of her way to check in with her teachers and also her classmates each day. Mya is a student who comes to class with her work completed and is eager to learn more. She is a role model to her classmates and is someone her teachers can rely on to work hard and make the class enjoyable while doing so. Mya is a great student to have in class, but also to see in the hallways. She always has a smile on her face and is walking around talking to many people with a positive and caring attitude. Thanks for making LMS a brighter place, Mya!
Makayla Ramirez
Makayla is a talented, diligent, and hard working student. Makayla always puts forth the utmost effort in her work and classroom activities. She goes out of her way to go above and beyond what is expected of her. Makayla also shows care and respect for her fellow classmates and teachers. She is always a good role model for her classmates to follow, both in and out of the classroom. Her positive attitude and bright smile add to each classroom she visits throughout her school day. Keep up the fantastic work Makayla!