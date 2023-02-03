Litchfield High School staff selected junior Moran Falling and sophomore Zoey Knott as Students of the Week for Feb. 6-10.
Science teacher Brett Damerow nominated Falling for her academic achievements and contributions to class discussions.
Falling shows an "overall respect and willingness to help others," Damerow wrote, in addition to being "hardworking and conscientious."
Falling plays basketball and volleyball at Litchfield High School. Outside of school, her interests include cooking, playing cards with family, watching movies and reading. She is the daughter of Michelle and Dustin Falling of Litchfield.
German teacher Carrie Larson nominated Knott, saying that "Zoey is a diligent working who puts craft and care into all that she does. She has a curious nature that allows Zoey to make connections to content."
Knott is involved in class and works to include others in class, Larson wrote, adding that "She makes people feel comfortable contributing to class. She is an encourager — which is needed when learning a new skill (like world languages.)"
Knott's interests include drawing, painting and animation. She is the daughter of Isaac Knott of Litchfield.