Some might think this is March Madness time, with the NCAA basketball tournaments.
But last week at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield, it was March Music time, as choirs and bands from Litchfield High School and Middle School performed spring concerts.
Choirs from the two schools, all under the direction of Joel Green, took the stage first, on March 15, for what was title the March Contest Music Concert. Sixth- through eighth-grade choirs performed early in the evening, followed by the high school choirs.
The high school concert featured music and singers that LHS choir members performed at regional competition in late February. Featured soloists included Josie Janson and Hailey Vines, both of whom received Best At Site recognition at the regional contest. Janson, a senior, sang "The Loom," a Welsh folk song. Vines, a freshman, performed "Bel Piacere" by Handel.
Also featured in the concert was the choir that traveled to Disney World in Florida this week, where they performed a concert. The "Contest Contest" served as a kind of dress rehearsal for the singers' Disney performance. Among songs the choir performed March 15 were "Shosholoza" a traditional South African song; "Jamaican Market Place," "Can You Hear," "Life in a Northern Town," "Happy Together" and "Mr. Blue Sky."
High school and middle school bands took the stage Thursday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, with middle schoolers taking the early concert slot, followed by high school Varsity Band and Wind Ensemble.
Both high school bands will participate in the band regional contest next week, following spring break this week.
More photos on Page 12.