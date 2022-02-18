Natalie Randt and Gavin Nelson were selected by Litchfield High School teachers as Students of the Week for Feb. 21-25.
Randt, a junior, was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Hayes, who highlighted her "superior academic achievement" and "attitude and effort."
"Natalie shows up every day with great attitude and positivity," Hayes wrote. "Natalie is very bright! (She) has displayed great knowledge of social studies, government and economics in particular."
Randt participates in band, color guard and golf at school. Other hobbies and interests include being at the lake, watching Marvel movies and "collecting vinyls."
She is the daughter of Darren and Jessica Randt of Litchfield.
Nelson, a senior, was nominated by John Friedrichs, who said he is a "positive role model for underclassmen" who shows a "solid work ethic with academics and construction tech."
Nelson has participated in football and wrestling at LHS. Outside of school, his hobbies and interests include working, hunting and fishing. "I also love to work on cars and ATVs," he said.
He is the son of Robert and Amy Nelson of Litchfield.