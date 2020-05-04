The coronavirus pandemic and its spin-off effects created an abundance of questions.
Angie Wannigman and the rest of the counseling staff at Litchfield Public Schools wanted to provide as many answers as possible.
So was borne the school district’s COVID 19 Support Services website.
“We know it’s an overwhelming time,” said Wannigman, counselor at Litchfield Middle School. “There’s stress … change to everyone’s lifestyle right now. So we put together a page that would help support families in the district.”
Wanningman said the idea for the site, which can be accessed through the school district’s homepage, came from middle school Principal Chelsea Brown. During a conference call with administrators from other school districts around the state, social-emotional learning during the time of social distancing came up.
As Wanningman discussed the concerns with Brown, high school counselors Laura Nelson and Jolene Mueller, and district social worker Tammy Minton, the group saw an opportunity to connect with students and parents in the district through a web page.
“We didn’t want to have a site to just have a site,” she said. “We wanted it to be purposeful, meaningful, and not just something they can look up in a Google search. We wanted to tailor it to our families’ needs.”
They turned to the district’s parent survey to find common themes. From there, Wanningman said, she gathered ideas from Minton, a long-time district resident, and school nurse Lorie Garland about the kinds of local resources that could be included on the site, and that would be specific to Litchfield area residents.
“You know, it was great for us, because we have a community that has so many resources locally,” Wanningman said. “I don’t know if other communities can say that. It was great to highlight our community and what we’re offering.”
Those efforts turned into a site that has drawn interest at a state level, with Minnesota Edcuation Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker asking for additional information about its creation that could be shared with other districts.
“I was quite surprised, yet very honored,” Wannigman said. “It was very exciting.”
Superintendent Beckie Simenson agreed, saying that “it is really a big deal that we are being recognized for this distance learning initiative.”
As much as she appreciates the recognition, however, Wannigman said the key is that the site meets the needs of parents and students in the district. And perhaps most important is the connectedness the site can build in a time when it’s easy to feel disconnected.
“What’s tricky about this time is that, with the stay-at-home order, it is challenging for our students to not be able to go out and about, to follow normal routines.
“For middle school students … in general, the connective piece, feeling a sense of belonging and connecting to people” is important, she said. “Those tangible experiences (of being in school) of a high-five, saying hi, just smiling … they’re missing those things. Video chats are good, but it’s not the same either.”
Along with links to resources, the site includes a “virtual calming space,” that shares links to stress-relieving tools like videos about relaxation, meditation and movement, as well as puzzles, games and coloring pages.
Wanningman said she’s happy with the site — which she believes could evolve and continue to be used even after the pandemic passes — and pleased with how the community can pull together to help students.
“I know that our students, they’re resilient, they’re strong kids,” she said. “They will get through this, for sure.”