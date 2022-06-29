A former math teacher and business manager is beginning his first week as the new Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City superintendent of schools.
John Regan comes to Atwater from the Staples-Motley School District, where he has been employed as district business manager. Prior to the business post, he was a middle school principal and math teacher in the Staples-Motley district.
A native of Milaca, Regan lived with his family in several rural Minnesota communities before the family settled in Woodbury, where he graduated from high school. He obtained a degree in mathematics from the University of North Dakota, originally intending to pursue a career in engineering. However, after filling a long-term substitute position, even before he had obtained a teaching certificate, Regan discovered that teaching math was a natural and enjoyable career choice.
“I would have done it for free,” he said. “I really enjoyed working with kids.”
Obtaining a teaching degree from Bethel University, Regan taught math first at a small private school in the Twin Cities, then moved to the Staples-Motley district. He did graduate work toward an administrative degree at St. Cloud State University, and was then appointed to the middle school principal post at Staples-Motley. His next administrative position was business manager, which lasted just two years.
“My strengths are better aligned with people,” he explained. “But I can absolutely run a spreadsheet.”
Since superintendents must be skilled at crunching numbers, staff management and community relations, Regan is looking forward to using his talents in this multi-faceted career. His first goal is getting to meet and know everybody in the district: school board members, administrators, and civic leaders.
“School is not an island,” he said, “It’s a partnership with the community.”
Regan and his wife, Besa, and nine-year-old son moved to their new home in Atwater last month. Since he and his family enjoy outdoor activities, like fishing, hunting, skiing and biking, ACGC’s rural location is ideal.
“The kid and I went fishing this morning,” he said, following a recent ACGC School Board meeting. “I’m excited to be here, The community has been very welcoming. It’s amazing.”