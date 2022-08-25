ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for seats on the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Filing closed Aug. 16.

School officials and the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office reported nine affidavits of candidacy filed for four open seats on the board. They are Megan Morrison, Atwater; Christine Buer, Grove City; Joe Groshens, Atwater; Jeff Niedenthal, Grove City; Briedget Hartman, Grove City; Randall Kaisner, Atwater; Sarah Oyen, Atwater; Traci Smith, Atwater; and Scott Stafford, Grove City.

