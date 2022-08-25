An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for seats on the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Filing closed Aug. 16.
School officials and the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office reported nine affidavits of candidacy filed for four open seats on the board. They are Megan Morrison, Atwater; Christine Buer, Grove City; Joe Groshens, Atwater; Jeff Niedenthal, Grove City; Briedget Hartman, Grove City; Randall Kaisner, Atwater; Sarah Oyen, Atwater; Traci Smith, Atwater; and Scott Stafford, Grove City.
Three of the candidates, Morrison, Kaisner, and Stafford, are incumbents, filing for another term.
A fourth incumbent, Paul Rasmussen, plans to retire when his term ends Dec. 31, so he did not file.
The candidates who receive the top four numbers of votes in the Nov. 8 general election will win the four seats. None of the current board members could recall a time when there was such a crowded field for seats on the board of this sprawling, lightly populated, rural school district in western Meeker and eastern Kandiyohi counties.
Morrison, who currently serves as board chair, said she hopes that local newspapers and newsletters will publish information about the various candidates, to help district voters become familiar with their credentials, issue positions and experience.
At the board’s Aug. 22 meeting, several new staff were hired to fill a few remaining positions for the 2022-2023 school year. Ambrosia Doty was hired as a social worker and Haleigh Winkleman as a first grade teacher. Lisa Naber was hired as a part-time paraeducator and health aid.
There are still a few positions to fill as resignations were accepted from head cook Michella Passa, paraeducator Kayla Denny, and business teacher Terrin DeBoer. In addition, maternity leave was granted for Kirsten Johnson.
High school Principal Robin Wall noted that the recent business teacher resignation required modifications and shifts to some class schedules in her building, but she expressed optimism that a business program would be feasible with alternative staffing arrangements.
Principals also reported on teacher orientation and training, which was beginning in the district. The final versions of revised staff and student handbooks were approved by the board.
To provide transportation for students to and from school, a 2022-23 contract was signed with Dayton’s Bus Service. School officials expressed appreciation to the bus company for its flexibility during the COVID crisis and in adjusting back to a more regular transportation situation. The new contract includes an elevator clause to accommodate potentially high fuel prices.
Lunch prices will increase
In another change for the coming year, the board raised prices for adult lunches to $5 each. Full price student lunch prices will remain as set earlier this summer, at $2.65 for elementary students and $2.90 for grades 5-12.
Summer construction update
The board spent most of the rest of its August meeting discussing progress on summer construction and maintenance projects with Building and Grounds Supervisor Tom Fordyce. As of Aug. 22, virtually everything had been completed at the high school-middle school site, Fordyce reported, but work was still being done on the new elementary playground in Atwater.