Superintendent Beckie Simenson

Litchfield Public Schools won’t be allotted more e-learning days this school year. But the district still has some wiggle room when it comes to its school year calendar.

Continuing a discussion they had in early January, Litchfield School Board members heard during their Jan. 23 meeting that the state commissioner of education was not inclined to expand the state’s e-learning days beyond the previously set maximum of five.