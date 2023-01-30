Litchfield Public Schools won’t be allotted more e-learning days this school year. But the district still has some wiggle room when it comes to its school year calendar.
Continuing a discussion they had in early January, Litchfield School Board members heard during their Jan. 23 meeting that the state commissioner of education was not inclined to expand the state’s e-learning days beyond the previously set maximum of five.
Litchfield schools used four of the state maximum during the snowstorm days around the holiday break earlier this school year. Superintendent Beckie Simenson told the board at its first meeting in January that she would explore the possibility of getting additional e-learning days.
If the district reaches its maximum, the board could be faced with the task of finding additional days, either by taking back a previously scheduled off day, or by extending the school year.
However, Simenson told the board that Litchfield Public Schools exceeds the state-mandated minimum number of education hours for the school year. State law requires a minimum of 850 hours for kindergarten, 935 for grades 1-6, and 1,020 for grades 7-12. Litchfield’s current calendar has kindergarten through fourth-graders attending 1,120.5 hours, grades 5-7 1,062 hours, and grades 9-12 1,030.
That gives the district “a couple days extra” to manage any additional days off due to weather or other unplanned circumstances, Simenson said.
“If we need an extra day, we’ll take it,” she added. “But if we need to take more, I will bring it back to you (to) analyze at that time.”
Board member Greg Mathews said that surplus of hours “is not a bad thing.” He also said that “these kids can make up an incredible amount of academic time in a shortened calendar period of time.
“To me, every day counts,” Mathews added. “I don’t think that’s something we should disregard.”
Correcting chairman vote
Superintendent Beckie Simenson opened the meeting by requesting that minutes of the Jan. 9 board meeting be amended to reflect voting for the School Board chairman position.
New board Chairman Alex Carlson then asked members to restate that votes of the Jan. 9 meeting in an oral, roll call vote. The vote ended with Greg Mathews, Michelle Falling, Julie Pennertz and Carlson voting for Carlson, while Darrin Anderson and Marcia Provencher voted for Pennertz.
The tally reflected the total from the Jan. 9 meeting. It was then that Provencher nominated Pennertz, and Falling nominated Carlson for the chairman position.
Anderson, who served as chairman for six years but announced prior to nominations that he would not seek the position again, then asked board members to write their votes on slips of paper.
That secret ballot was a violation of the state Open Meeting Law. When the Independent Review pointed this out in a news story and an opinion column, board members vowed to correct the error at their next meeting.
Superintendent evaluation
The board’s agenda packet included a brief statement from Carlson regarding the mid-year evaluation of Superintendent Beckie Simenson, which was performed during a closed session at the end of the Jan. 9 meeting.
“In summary, the board is very pleased with the progress Mrs. Simenson has demonstrated in each of the five goal areas,” Carlson’s memo read. “The board discussed two areas — budgets/staffing and overall communication strategies — as areas that need continued evaluation and focus moving forward.”
Simenson’s evaluation was “very positive” in other goal areas of mental health support for students and staff, providing safe and welcoming environments, and providing challenging academic opportunities for students, Carlson wrote.
Pole vault pit approved
The School Board approved a request from Activities Director Justin Brown to purchase a new pole vault pit. Brown recommended purchasing the lower of two bids, from Richey Athletics for $21,995.
Brown’s request included explanation that the current pole vault pit is 23 years old. In addition, track and field coach Shane Satterlee and Brown solicited donations from the Eagles, VFW and American Legion and received $10,000 through that effort, leaving about $12,000 for the district to pay.
Personnel action:
The board approved the following new hires:
- Andrea Pokornowski as a food service assistant at Lake Ripley Elementary for 4.5 hours per day and an hourly rate of $15.32 She replaces Linda Schroepfer, who will transfer to a new position in food service at 5.5 hours per day at the same school.
- Morgan Marthaler as a Dragon Kids Club aide for up to 20 hours per week at $13.50 per hour.
The board approved the following resignations:
- Shannon Larsen as paraprofessional at Lake Ripley effective Jan. 13.
- Bryan Goraczkowski as high school math teacher at the end of the current school year for purpose of retirement.
- Marshal Goraczkowski as special education teacher at the high school at the end of the school year for purpose of retirement.
- Amy Berube as food service aide at the high school effective Jan. 27.
- Denise Fransen as special education paraprofessional at the high school effective Jan. 20.