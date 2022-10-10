Olivia Holmgren and Jamiah Taylor have been chosen as Student of the Week for Oct. 3-7 by teachers and staff at Litchfield High School.
Holmgren, a senior, was nominated by science teacher Brett Damerow, who highlighted her academic performance and willingness to help others.
Holmgren also offers “well thought out contributions to class discussions,” Damerow wrote in his nomination.
Holmgren participates in volleyball, gymnastics, softball and choir at LHS. In her free time, she enjoys reading and hanging out with friends. She is the daughter of Travis and Sara Holmgren of Litchfield.
Taylor, a freshman, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson.
“Miah has a quiet but powerful presence in the classroom,” Larson wrote. “She is actively involved while not drawing attention to herself.
“She is an insatiable reader,” Larson added. “She devours free reading books, often coming back for more. Miah has checked out and returned three books from my classroom library since the start of the school year.”
Taylor also is a gifted writer, Larson said, who “loves to toy with the text, and her writing is a joy to read.”
Taylor participates in basketball, swimming, track and field, band and choir at LHS. She enjoys writing books and music in her free time. She is the daughter of Brenda and Mick Spillane of Litchfield.