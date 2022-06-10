Ridgewater announces Dean’s Lists
Ridgewater College recently announced its Dean’s lists for spring semester 2022. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits and meet certain other criteria.
Students from the area who earned recognition were:
Atwater — Elizabeth Holien, Mykaela Lange, Keegan Wenberg;
Cokato — June Asplin, Mackenzie Bayerl, John Gosswiller, Morgan Haapala, Noah James, Emily Johnson, Claire Jurmu, Terresa Keskey-Huselid, Jaqueline Martinez Ocampo, Jada Piepenburg, Tretyon Siltala, Caitlyn Urness, Bethany Wagner, Annika Wanha, Grace Zeidler;
Darwin — Molly Daggett, Camron Lhotka, Cecelia Lhotka, Jessica Lhotka, Chasten Maher, Annika Soderlund;
Dassel — Julia Bryant, Dalton Dooley, Tessa Jerde, Lucas Kjell, Samuel Kjell, Hailey Kranz, Myra Niemela, Tristen Pieti, Jeremiah Yeats;
Eden Valley — Emely Knutson, Benjamin Ruhland, Kayla Vollmer;
Grove City — Steve Brustuen, Marie Chalupsky, Paige Dahl, Denise Froehlich, Christopher Kraemer, Hannah Vanderpol, Rebecca Vossen-Mathies;
Litchfield — Mackenzie Schiroo, Jaelyn Baseman, Ryan Beckler, Sara Braatz, Deanna Dragt, Michael Garner, Liberty Goodson, Melinda Jordan, Paige Lehar, Mya Lyrek, Ty Movrich, Hayley Polzin, Felicia Reed, Abagayle Shoutz, Sandy Shubat, Anna Stilwell, Anna Storm, Emily Welch;
Watkins — Emma Baker, Haylie Magoon, Allison Muonio, Preston Enevoldsen, Lorraine Larson.
Hoppe on Sioux Falls announces Dean’s List
Tristan Hoppe of Dassel was namd to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Hoppe is majoring in biology.
Area students on UW-Stout Dean’s List
Several area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Those from the area honored were:
Cokato — Nathan Gosswiller, junior, BFA game design and development-Art; Joel Selseth, sophomore, BS construction;
Dassel — Emily Seaberg, sophomore, BS rehabilitation services; Emma Thomas, senior, BS psychology;
Litchfield — Bennett Lecher, sophomore, BS mechanical engineering;
South Haven — Dominick Braun, senior, BS engineering technology; Erin O'Brien, senior, BS applied mathematics and computer science.
NDSU names dean’s list honors
Area students were among the 1,636 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2022 dean’s list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list. Students are listed by hometown, along with their majors.
Atwater — Conner Dilley, political science; Conner Sixta, nursing;
Cokato — Daniel S. Mages, physics education; Eric A. Meredith, precision agriculture; Corey Siltala, computer science;
Dassel — Erick J. Rossow, construction management;
Eden Valley — Lisa H. Holdvogt, nursing;
Litchfield — Hazel Chvatal, architecture; Dominick L. Wendler, nursing;
Watkins — Tanner Rausch, civil engineering; Sarah A. Wirz, pharmacy.
UM Rochester announces Chancellor’s List
Two area students earned a spot on the Chancellor’s List at University of Minnesota Rochester or spring semester 2021-2022. Students must earn a 3.666 or higher grade point average and complete 12 credits to qualify. Area students who made the list were: Janavieve Verhey of Cokato, and Abigail Holmberg of Grove City.
Dougherty, Zadra on UW-Madison Dean’s List
Two area students were among students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 grade credits. Each school or college at the university sets its own GPA requirements.
Sam Dougherty of Litchfield, a student in the College of Engineering, was named to the Dean’s Honor List.
Nick Zadra of Watkins, a student in the College of Letters and Science, was named to the Dean’s List.