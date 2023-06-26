Iowa State names Dean’s List
Three area students were among the 9,000 Iowa State University students recognized for academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carry a minimum 12 credit hours. Area students who qualified were:
Dassel — Benjamin Daniel Smock, senior, industrial engineering; Luke S. Williams, sophomore, pre-architecture.
Gonzaga announces President’s List
Emily Haus of Kimball was among students named to the President’s List for spring semester 2023 at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn at least a 3.85 grade point average ona 4.0 scale to be listed.
Morningside names Dean’s List
Gregory Clark of Dassel was among 446 students named to the Dean’s List for spring semester at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. To be eligible, studens must achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits. Clark achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Three from area graduate from Minnesota State
Three area students were among the 555 Minnesota State Community and Technical College graduates for spring semester. M State has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Area students graduating were:
Litchfield — Kole Bartlett, electrical line worker; Jack Kuechle, electrical line worker;
Dassel — Trenton Evjen, electrical line worker.
Lind named to Dean’s List
Hailey Lind of Litchfield was among students named to the Winona State University Dean’s List for spring semester. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and carry at least 12 credits.
Holmberg earns Chancellor’s List
Abigail Holmberg of Grove City was recognized for high achievement by being named to the Chancellor’s List at University of Minnesota Rochester. To be listed, a student must earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and complete at least 12 credits.
Ridgewater announces Dean’s Lists
Ridgewater College recently acknowledged students who earned spots on the Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. To be included on the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits and meet certain other criteria.
Area students who achieved the Dean’s List included:
Atwater — Michelle Nelson, Rose Snavely, Zoe Toedter, Nicole Willems;
Cokato — Carson Amundson, Hannah Bunker, Daralyn Goldsberry, John Gosswiller, Grant Haataja, Faye Hillukka, KayleeJrmu, Kamryn Jurvakainen, Jadyn Kantola, Allie Marx, Amy Mathews, RyLee Pruter, Kaisa Salmen, Sydney Sangren, Carson Siltala, Peter Stonelake, Paul Ylitalo;
Cosmos — Kadence Martin, Hannah Wilmes;
Darwin — Joseph Bock, Dylan Kubiak, Cecelia Lhotka, Lee Paech;
Dassel — Morgan Bekkala, Nathan Clark, Annika Corbin, Alexander Day, Elizabeth DeYoung, Grant Hansen, Kaden Johnson, Audrey Kieser, Luke Kjell, Mackenzie Kohls, Hailey Kranz, Maria Limanen, Sam Luhmann, Hayley Massingham, Myra Niemela, Tristen Pieti, Koehn Schultz, Eliana Tagarro, Megan Wuollet;
Eden Valley — Riley Bauer, Kayla Vollmer;
Grove City — Sean Barnes, Paige Dahl, Dean Foley, Amy Riegard, Blake Smith, Abbigale Thomas;
Litchfield — Jaelyn Baseman, Ryan Beckler, Daniel Berndt, Aidan Berube, Jeremiah Bigot, Jamie Boyer, Sarah Braatz, Joseph Carlson, Quinn Cole, Monica Garza, Liberty Goodson, Ayda Granlund, Kylie Guggemos, Dylan Isakson, Josie Janson, Spencer Jensrud, Mya Lyrek, Sean McGraw, Steven Mengelkoch, Ty Movrich, Damon Nachreiner, Danielle Nygaard, Jonah Orsatti, Hayley Polzin, Max Pursley, Paige Richardson, Shamra Saenz, Alexis Schlinz, Mattison Schmitz, Jordan Schultz, Bridget Shelton, Katelynn Shropshire, Sandy Shubat, Anna Stilwell, Justin Thoma, Abigail Williams;
Watkins — Isaak Sackett, Austin Schlangen.
NDSU announces Dean’s List
Several students from the area were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. To qualify for the honor, a student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits. The list included 3,620 students. Those from the area, listed by hometown, and area of study, who qualified were:
Atwater — Jaidon Bredeson, radiologic sciences; Conner Lee Dilley, political science; Noelle Dilley, respiratory care; Conner Sixta, nursing;
Darwin — Makenna Holtz, radiologic sciences; David Terning, mechanical engineering;
Dassel — Erick Rossow, construction management; Thomas Samson, mechanical engineering;
Eden Valley — Elizabeth Torborg, psychology;
Grove City — Shelby Geislinger, psychology;
Kimball — Gannon Aycock, business administration; Chad Nelson, agricultural and biosystems engineering;
Lester Prairie — Alexis Langenfeld, human development and family sciences; Layne Teubert, radiologic sciences; Logan Tonn, mechanical engineering;
Litchfield — Hazel Chvatal, architecture; Cora Huhn, agricultural communication; Holly Lagergren, interior design; Nora Lagergren, biological sciences; Edward Mueller, environmental design; Jocilyn Olson, radiologic sciences; Elijah Schacherer, nursing; Dominick Wendler, nursing;
Watkins — Tanner Rausch, civil engineering; Baili Schoen, psychology; Joshua Streit, agribusiness.
UW-Madison announces spring Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Local students who qualified were:
Cokato — Walter Camp, College of Letters and Science;
Litchfield — Samuel Dougherty, College of Engineering;
Watkins — Nick Zadra, School of Education.
St. Cloud State announces Dean’s List
St. Cloud State University announced the names of more than 980 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2023 spring semester Dean's List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students recognized were:
Cokato — Laura Aho, College of Liberal Arts, psychology; Dane Bekkala, College of Science and Engineering, construction management; Paul Vetsch, College of Education and Learning Design, social studies education;
Dassel — Abi Masica, School of Public Affairs, pre-law; Shelby Miller, College of Health and Wellness Professions, nursing; Erika Pudas, College of Liberal Arts, psychology; Colin Tormanen, College of Science and Engineering, computer engineering;
Eden Valley — Jesse Shepherd, Herberger Business School, management;
Grove City — Christopher Kraemer, College of Health and Wellness Professions, nursing; Kaitlyn Mathies, University College, PSEO;
Kimball — Claire Beckel, College of Health and Wellness Professions, social work; Noah Jurek, Herberger Business School, Management; Madison Mueller, University College, PSEO;
Litchfield — Kyza Engelson, Herberger Business School, marketing; Angel Medina Lizarraga, Herberger Business School, accounting; Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, mechanical engineering;
Watkins — Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, elementary/K-6 education; Jasmine Peter, College of Liberal Arts, psychology; Chloe Walz, College of Education and Learning Design, elementary/K-6 education.
Area students on St. Scholastica Dean’s List
The College of St. Scholastica announced its spring 2023 Dean's List recipients. Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. Area students recognized were:
Elle Petersen of Hutchinson, Montana Linsmeier of Litchfield, Elizabeth Anderson of Lester Prairie and Mariah Lenz of Winsted.
UW-River Falls announces Dean’s List
The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. It honors 1,461 students. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by name, hometown and major. Local students who earned the honor included:
Atwater — Courtney Carlson, elementary education;
Cokato — Izzy Baker, social work; Brock Draeger, business administration; Betsy Gallagher, marketing communications; Austyn Steinhaus, agricultural studies;
Litchfield — Anna Euerle, food science and technology.
Area students among UM Crookston graduates
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its spring semester 2023 graduates. The graduates include the following area students:
Dassel — Josiah Bullivant, bachelor of science in sport and recreation management.
Central Lakes announces Honors Lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes 399 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Area students who qualified included:
Watkins — Devin Waldorf, President’s List.
South Dakota State announces Dean’s List
More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the Dean's List. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk. Area students honored include:
Dassel — Ryan Johnson*, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions;
Litchfield — Wilfrido Villela, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
UM Duluth announces Dean’s List
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are: College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE).
Area students who achieved recognition included:
Dassel
Noah Jarosz, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering;
Ezra Olson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biochemistry;
Annie Seaberg, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Integr Elem and Spec Ed.