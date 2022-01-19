Vaillancourt named to President’s List at SNHU
Cecilia Vaillancourt of Litchfield has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Two on St. Scholastica dean’s list
Litchfield High School graduates Mayson Huhner and Zachary Olson were among students who qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s list at College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Ridgewater College announces dean’s list
Several area students were named to the Dean’s List at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and Willmar. In order to be included in the list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits, in addition to meeting other criteria. Area students on the list include:
Atwater — Kera Sluka;
Cokato — June Asplin, John Gosswiller, Noah James, Emily Johnson, Claire Jurmu, Terresa Keskey-Huselid, Jonah Mytty, Megan Nelson, Jada Piepenburg, Mason Schroeder, Treyton Siltala, Veronica Stenberg, Brienna Thomas, Bethany Wagner, Annika Wanha, Stacy Yeazle, Grace Ziedler;
Darwin — Chasten Maher, Annika Soderlund;
Dassel — Brenna Amundsen, Julia Bryant, Annika Corbin, Luke Kjell, Samuel Kjell, Hailey Kranz, Maria Limanen, Myra Niemela, Cade Salmela, Zachary Wesley;
Grove City — Steve Brustuen, Paige Dahl, Jessica Gilbert, Christopher Kraemer;
Litchfield — Jordan Aberle, Jenna Anderson, Ryan Beckler, Sarah Braatz, Deanna Dragt, Anna Euerle, Michael Garner, Dylan Granlund, Galadriel Heinrichs, Hayley Polzin, Tayler Rogers, Emily Schafer, Sandy Shubat, Anna Stilwell, Anna Storm, Emily Welch, Eythan Yungk;
Watkins — Emma Baker, Allison Muonio, Kennedy Schoenecker.
Kruse on Alex Tech dean’s list
Mason Kruse of Cosmos is among students who achieved the Dean’s List for fall 2021 semester at Alexandria Technical & Community College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Two named to UM Crookston Dean’s List
Lydia Marie Grangroth of Dassel and Nathan Theis of Watkins were among students named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.