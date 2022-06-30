Bayerl makes President’s List at Southeast Technical
Cokato native Randilynn Bayerl made to the President’s List this spring semester at Southeast Technical College. The President’s List recognizes full-time, degree-seeking students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Vaillancourt earns high honors at SNHU
Cecilia Vaillancourt of Litchfield made the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.
Schultz graduates from Lakes Area Tech
Karla Schultz of Grove City graduated from Lake Area Technical College this spring with a human service technician major.
MSU-Mankato spring grads lists sees several local faces
Minnesota State University Mankato recently announced its spring graduates. Undergraduate students receiving recognition included students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.79 GPA) and cum laude (3.4 to 3.59 GPA). Area students who earned degrees:
Atwater – Madison Denton, BS, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Karina Kinzler, BSSW, Social Work;
Cokato – Renee Irvin, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion;
Cosmos – Gavin Buss, BS, Psychology;
Dassel – Morgan Ankrum, BS, Applied Health Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ashlie Salmela, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion; Kayleen Tormanen, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Eden Valley – Kate Nelson, BS, Communication Studies; Jamie Schumacher, BS, Communication Disorders, Magna Cum Laude;
Kimball – Madaline Gustafson, BS, Exercise Science; Nicholas Gustafson, BS, Exercise Science; Kortney Notch, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion; Emily Utecht, MS, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude;
Litchfield – Abigail Alsleben, BS, Special Education: Academic & Behav Srat, Magna Cum Laude; Riley DeWolf, BSCE, Civil Engineering; Claudia Treml, BS, Nursing, Cum Laude;
South Haven – Danielle Curtis, MA, Clinical Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Ben Holthaus, BS, Management
Area students graduate from MSCTC
Three students from the area were among spring graduates from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The group included:
Litchfield – Jack Ramthun, Diploma;
Paynesville – Sara Garland, Diploma/AAS;
South Haven – Blake Curtis, AAS; Dawson Moon, AAS
Kimball student earns high honors at Gonzaga
Emily Haus of Kimball made it onto the Gonzaga University President’s List this past semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.