Green, Smock make Dean’s List at Iowa State
Jordan Green of Litchfield and Benjamin Smock of Dassel were among they more than 9,700 Iowa State University students recognized for academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students who have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying at least 12 credits qualify for the list.
Green is in his fourth year at Iowa State, where he is studying industrial engineering. Smock is in his second year and is also studying industrial engineering.
Ridgewater College releases Dean’s List
Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and Willmar recently announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits. Some students were inadvertently left off the original list. Their names, listed by hometown, follow:
Cokato — Mackenzie Morris, Caitlyn Urness;
Darwin — Jennifer Kunkel, Camron Lhotka;
Dassel — Amy Kivisto, Kady Ohm;
Grove City — Marie Chalupsky, Denise Froehlich, Rebecca Vossen-Mathies, Holly Weseman;
Litchfield — Melinda Jordan, Edward Rodriguez.
Two named to Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List
Sam Dougherty of Litchfield and Nick Zadra of Watkins were among students named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021-2022 at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Dougherty is a student in the College of Engineering. Zadra is a student in the College of Letters and Science.
UW-Stout announces Dean’s List
Several students from the area were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester at University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. To earn the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Area students who qualified, listed by hometown, included:
Cokato — Nathan Gosswiller, sophomore, game design and development; Joel Selseth, construction;
Dassel — Emily Seaberg, freshman, rehabilitation services; Emma Thomas, junior, psychology;
Litchfield — Bennett Lecher, freshman, pre-mechanical engineering;
South Haven — Erin O’Brien, senior, applied mathematics and computer science.
St. Cloud State announces Dean’s List
Several area residents were among the more than 1,100 students named to the Dean’s List at St. Cloud State University for fall semester 2021. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who earned the honor, listed by hometown and with major, included:
Cokato — Angela Gabrelcik, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work; Filip Haataja, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing; Caitlin Kantola, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education; Anna Peterson, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Madelyne Simonson, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS
Cosmos — Sonny Kremin, College of Science and Engineering, Meteorology; Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME
Darwin — Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Dassel — Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Jaeger Ohm, Herberger Business School, Accounting; Erika Pudas, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Olivia Travis, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Grove City — Victoria Bagley, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Kristin Nohner, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing;
Litchfield — Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications; Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science; Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Watkins — Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Emma Kuechle, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution; Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Amie Vetsch, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing.
Area students on honors lists at Mankato
Several area students earned spots on the Academic High Honor and Honor lists — Dean’s lists — for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. Area students who earned recognition, listed by hometown, included (*-signifies High Honor List):
Atwater — Jeana Denton*, Madison Denton, Karina Kinzler*;
Cokato — Kenzie Melquist, Lily Pokornowski;
Dassel — Collin Asplin, Ashlie Salmela;
Eden Valley — Jamie Schumacher;
Litchfield — Abigail Alsleben*, Kylee Jones, Sara Kolp*, Trevor Meyer, Joshua Prahl, Madison Shoultz*, Claudia Treml;
South Haven — Emma Dearing, Grace Gagnon
Watkins — Derek Utecht.
Lind makes Dean’s List at Winona State
Hailey Lind of Litchfield earned a spot on the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021 at Winona State University. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.