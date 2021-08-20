Weiss receives Baylor scholarship
Hunter Weiss, an Eden Valley-Watkins High School graduate, recently was selected to receive the Independence Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Baylor selected nearly 4,000 recent high school graduates and more than 350 transfer students as recipients of academic scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 academic year.
These scholarships ranged from $48,000 to $92,000 divided over eight undergraduate semesters or $12,000 to $23,000 per academic year.
University of Minnesota announces Dean’s List
The following students were named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Cokato
Grant Johnson, senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci;
Darwin
Makayla Maher, senior, College of Biological Sciences;
Dassel
Daniel Mortenson, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies;
Litchfield
Natalie Barka, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Grace Kalenberg, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development; George Tepfer, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering;
Watkins
Jada Jesberg, Senior, College of Liberal Arts;Carley Kremer, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development; Mitchell Utecht, Junior, College of Liberal Arts.
Warren receives degree
Marissa Warren of Watkins was among the 1,462 students who received degrees from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May. She majored in school psychology, earning a Specialist in Education form the College of Arts and Sciences at Eau Claire.
MSU-Mankato announces honor lists
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were recently announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil. Among 3,608 students, 1,070 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
Area students who were recognized were:
Atwater — Jeana Denton, Honor List; Madison Denton, High Honor List; Karina Kinzler, Honor List; Kiara Rosenquist, High Honor List;
Cokato — Kenzie Melquist, Honor List; Lily Pokornowski, High Honor List
Dassel — Kayleen Tormanen, High Honor List;
Litchfield — Abigail Alsleben, Honor List; Joshua Green, Honor List; Courtney Ham, Honor List; Sara Kolp, High Honor List; Neriah Lara, Honor List; Trevor Meyer, High Honor List;
Watkins — Ciera Cronen, High Honor List; Derek Utecht, Honor List.
UW-LaCrosse announces Dean’s List
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021.Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the Dean’s List from this area include:
Cokato
Tiana Carlson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration;
Grove City
Cecilia Toenjes, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track;
Litchfield
Morgan Kaping, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration.
Rech on dean’s list at Wichita State
Hannah Rech of Grove City was among the more than 3,500 students who were on the Wichita State University dean’s honor roll for spring 2021.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students receive degrees from UW-Madison
Two area students were among the 7,600-plus students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison this spring.
Following are degree recipients from this area:
Grove City — Tessa Slinden, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant;
Litchfield — Tory Wendlandt, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Materials Science and Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering.
Area students on President’s List at Bemidji State
Local students were named to Bemidji State University’s president’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. Local students honored were:
Cokato — Angela Gabrelcik, Sophie Klima;
Litchfield — Benjamin Nelson; Amanda Smith.
St. Cloud State graduates local students
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 950 students during spring semester 2021, including several from the area. Area students earning degrees included:
Cokato — Lorelei Nikula, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude;
Cosmos — Brianna Meyer, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice Studies, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel — Libbi Janckila, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude;
Eden Valley — Jennifer Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Julia Stotz, Bachelor of Science, Community Health;
Litchfield — Leah Beighley, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude; Sara Gomez, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Tia Kielty, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Taylor Madsen, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Ramey-Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology and Addiction Counseling, Summa Cum Laude;
Watkins — Sophia Watt, Bachelor of Science, Community Health, Cum Laude.
Three from Litchfield on dean’s list at St. Ben’s
Three local students have earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph. The students, all from Litchfield, are:
Mary Ridgeway, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Ridgeway, a junior biology major;
Brianna Larson, daughter of Brad and Nicole Larson, a junior nursing major; and
Jocelyn Larson, daughter of Brad and Nicole Larson, a sophomore biology major.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.
St. Cloud Technical & Community names honors lists
St. Cloud Technical & Community College announced honors lists, which included several area students. The President’s List honors students for a grade point average of 4.0, and the Dean’s list for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Cokato — Kirsti Lundeen, Dean’s List; Meagan Wojtysiak, President’s List;
Dassel — Hallie Tormanen, President’s List;
Eden Valley — Carter Brown, President’s List; Michael Czech, President’s List; Luke Haan, Dean’s List; Meryl Kuechle, President’s List; Kenneth Quinn, Dean’s List;
Litchfield — Mitchel Krosch, Dean’s List;
Watkins — Brianna Fuglesten, President’s List; Elle Geislinger, President’s List; Taylor Mackedanz, President’s List.
UW-River Falls awards degrees
The following local residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 751 undergraduates while 103 students received master’s degrees.
Atwater — Skyller Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education, Senior Merit;
Dassel — Evelyn Resop, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude;
Grove City — Margaret Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science.