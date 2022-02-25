St. Cloud State announces Dean’s List
Several area residents were among the more than 1,100 students named to the Dean’s List at St. Cloud State University for fall semester 2021. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who earned the honor, listed by hometown and with major, included:
Cokato — Angela Gabrelcik, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work; Filip Haataja, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing; Caitlin Kantola, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education; Anna Peterson, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Madelyne Simonson, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS
Cosmos — Sonny Kremin, College of Science and Engineering, Meteorology; Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME
Darwin — Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Dassel — Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Jaeger Ohm, Herberger Business School, Accounting; Erika Pudas, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Olivia Travis, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Grove City — Victoria Bagley, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Kristin Nohner, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing;
Litchfield — Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications; Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science; Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Watkins — Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Emma Kuechle, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution; Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Amie Vetsch, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing.
Area students on honors lists at Mankato
Several area students earned spots on the Academic High Honor and Honor lists — Dean’s lists — for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester. Area students who earned recognition, listed by hometown, included (*-signifies High Honor List):
Atwater — Jeana Denton*, Madison Denton, Karina Kinzler*;
Cokato — Kenzie Melquist, Lily Pokornowski;
Dassel — Collin Asplin, Ashlie Salmela;
Eden Valley — Jamie Schumacher;
Litchfield — Abigail Alsleben*, Kylee Jones, Sara Kolp*, Trevor Meyer, Joshua Prahl, Madison Shoultz*, Claudia Treml;
South Haven — Emma Dearing, Grace Gagnon
Watkins — Derek Utecht.
Lind makes Dean’s List at Winona State
Hailey Lind of Litchfield earned a spot on the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021 at Winona State University. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Three on Chancellor’s List at UM Rochester
Abigaile Holmberg of Grove City, Jenavieve Verhey of Cokato and Hailey Bengtson of Paynesville were among the students at University of Minnesota Rochester who earned a spot on the Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a students must earn a 3.666 grade point average and complete a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Area students on St. Cloud Technical honors lists
St. Cloud Technical & Community recently announced its fall semester President’s List for students who achieved a grade point average of 4.0 and Dean’s List for a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99. Area students, listed by hometown, included:
Cokato — Larissa Halonen, Dean’s List; Lauren Halonen, President’s List; Austin Kantola, President’s List; Jack Pietila, President’s List;
Dassel — Kianna Anderson, President’s List; Lydia Niemela, President’s List; Jackson Resop, Dean’s List; Hallie Tormanen, President’s List; Ian Wilson, Dean’s List;
Eden Valley — Michael Czech, President’s List; Meryl Kuechle, President’s List;
Kimball — Isabel Greenwald, President’s List; Megan Kiphuth, President’s List; Jaedyn Krippner, President’s List; Mackenzie Lee, President’s List; Zya Lueders, President’s List; Nathan Massmann, Dean’s List; Brendan Maurer, Dean’s List; Bri Sand, President’s List;
Watkins — Carter Lyrek, Dean’s List; Gage Oster, Dean’s List; Kera Pikula, Dean’s List.
Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Bethel University
Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater. Area students who achieved the honor, listed by hometown, were:
Atwater — Jaren Kaddatz, senior, son of Steve and Doreen Kaddatz;
Cokato — Ellen Aho, sophomore, daughter of Anna and David Aho; Lauren Densmore, sophomore, daughter of Brandon Densmore and Rebecca Bensmore; Calli Maki, senior, daughter of Scott and Rhonda Maki; Scott Sundblad, sophomore, son of Deborah Sundblad and Scott Duplicate — Use 01289106 Sundblad;
Dassel — Annelise Raisanen, sophomore, daughter of Mark Raisanen;
South Haven — Noah Pedersen, senior, son of Shawn Pedersen and Melinda Pederson.
Gustavus Adolphus announces Dean’s List
The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a 4.0 scale) or higher for the semester ending in December 2021. The following area students were named to the Dean’s List:
Dassel — Triston Clark; Sara Cronk;
Paynesville — Erica Gaebe; Cora Hentges; Eric Johnson
South Haven — Chance Korpela.
Area students on Dean’s List at UW-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the Dean’s List from this area include:
Cokato — Tiana Carlson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration;
Grove City — Cece Toenjes, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track;
Kimball — Julia Zipoy, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major.
Two from area graduate from UND
Melody Scott of Litchfield and Alyssa Vangstad of Grove City were among the more than 870 students who crossed the stage during University of North Dakota commencement ceremonies in December. Scott received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, while Vangstad received Bachelor of Science degree. Vangstad graduated magna cum laude.
St. Cloud State University graduates local students
St. Cloud State University graduated 679 students during fall semester 2021, including several from the area. Among area students who received degrees were:
Cokato — Madelyne Simonson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude;
Grove City — Kristin Nohner, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude;
Kimball — Ellie Heidebrink, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;
South Haven — Thomas Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Collin Howard, Bachelor of Science, General Business.
Concordia announces Dean’s List
Concordia College in Moorhead recently announced its Dean’s Honor List for the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale. Area students who were qualified included:
Dassel — Caroline Cronk, sophomore; Kjel Johnson, senior;
Kimball — Mackenzie Leither, senior;
Litchfield — MaLaney Huhner, senior; Brett Wendlandt, junior, Emily White, senior.