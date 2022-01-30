Schultzes named to Lake Area Tech President’s List
Kari Schultz and Karla Schultz of Grove City were among students named to the President’s List at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota. To qualify for the President’s List, students must maintain a full-time class load and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Both Schultzes earned 4.0 GPA.
NDSU announces dean’s list
Several area students were named to the dean’s list for fall semester at North Dakota State University. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qalify for the list. Local students who qualified, listed by hometown, included:
Atwater — Conner Sixta, nursing;
Cokato — Eric Meredith, precision agriculture; Jack Selseth, mechanical engineering;
Darwin — Dustyn Terning, mechanical engineering;
Eden Valley — Lisa Holdvogt, nursing; Mariah Lease, architecture;
Kimball — Alex Nelson, agricultural and biosystems engineering; Benjamin Zipoy, mechanical engineering;
Litchfield — Hazel Chvatal, architecture; Kamri Driver, human development and family science; Nora Lagergren, biological sciences; Katherine Spanos, nursing;
Watkins — Tanner Rausch, civil engineering; Joshua Streit, agribusiness.
Hartmann named to High Honors List at SMSU
Courtney Hartmann of Grove City was among students named to the Dean’s High Honors List at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall for fall semester 2021. Undergraduate students who complete 12 or more graded credits and achieve a grade point average of 4.0 are named to the High Honors List.
Students achieving at least a 3.5 GPA qualify for the Dean’s Honor List. Area students who accomplished this included Owen Colline of Cokato and Makayla Nguyen of Darwin.
UW-River Falls announces Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students included several area students. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
Cokato — Coriena Miller, elementary education;
Litchfield — Luke Jansen, broad field social studies; Natalie Nelson, mathematics.
Green, Smock make Dean’s List at Iowa State
Jordan Green of Litchfield and Benjamin Smock of Dassel were among they more than 9,700 Iowa State University students recognized for academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students who have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying at least 12 credits qualify for the list.
Green is in his fourth year at Iowa State, where he is studying industrial engineering. Smock is in his second year and is also studying industrial engineering.
Ridgewater College releases Dean’s List
Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and Willmar recently announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2021. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits. Some students were inadvertently left off the original list. Their names, listed by hometown, follow:
Cokato — Mackenzie Morris, Caitlyn Urness;
Darwin — Jennifer Kunkel, Camron Lhotka;
Dassel — Amy Kivisto, Kady Ohm;
Grove City — Marie Chalupsky, Denise Froehlich, Rebecca Vossen-Mathies, Holly Weseman;
Litchfield — Melinda Jordan, Edward Rodriguez.
Two named to Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List
Sam Dougherty of Litchfield and Nick Zadra of Watkins were among students named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2021-2022 at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Dougherty is a student in the College of Engineering. Zadra is a student in the College of Letters and Science.
UW-Stout announces Dean’s List
Several students from the area were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester at University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. To earn the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Area students who qualified, listed by hometown, included:
Cokato — Nathan Gosswiller, sophomore, game design and development; Joel Selseth, construction;
Dassel — Emily Seaberg, freshman, rehabilitation services; Emma Thomas, junior, psychology;
Litchfield — Bennett Lecher, freshman, pre-mechanical engineering;
South Haven — Erin O’Brien, senior, applied mathematics and computer science.
St. Cloud State announces Dean’s List
Several area residents were among the more than 1,100 students named to the Dean’s List at St. Cloud State University for fall semester 2021. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who earned the honor, listed by hometown and with major, included:
Cokato — Angela Gabrelcik, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work; Filip Haataja, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing; Caitlin Kantola, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education; Anna Peterson, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Madelyne Simonson, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS
Cosmos — Sonny Kremin, College of Science and Engineering, Meteorology; Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME
Darwin — Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Dassel — Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Jaeger Ohm, Herberger Business School, Accounting; Erika Pudas, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Olivia Travis, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Grove City — Victoria Bagley, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Kristin Nohner, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing;
Litchfield — Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology; Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications; Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science; Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education;
Watkins — Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education; Emma Kuechle, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution; Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing; Amie Vetsch, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing.