Lund graduates from Dakota State
Aleona Lund of Litchfield was among 262 graduates from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. Lund earned a bachelor of science degree in digital arts and design-computer graphics.
Locals graduate from St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022, including several from the area. They were:
Cokato
Darrin Allen, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Filip Haataja, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude;
Caitlin Kantola, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Heather Pererva, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy;
Anna Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, Bach Sci-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel
Abigail Lang, Graduate Certificate, Community Education, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Olivia Travis, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude;
Grove City
Victoria Bagley, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude;
Litchfield
Emily Gaulrapp, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;
Taylor Madsen, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work;
Ashley Walters, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
South Haven
Keith Korsmo, Bachelor of Arts, Earth Sciences;
Watkins
Tanner Flaschenriem, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems;
Dakota Looman, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude.
Local students named to dean’s list at SCSU
St. Cloud State University recently announced the more than 1,062 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 Spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who qualified included:
Cokato
Filip Haataja, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Gavin Tormanen, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Paul Vetsch, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Darwin
Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Dassel
Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Olivia Travis, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Grove City
Victoria Bagley, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Kimball
Claire Beckel, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Kaylee Glaim, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Noah Jurek, Herberger Business School, Management, BS;
Litchfield
Shanna Kinny, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Health, BS;
Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS;
Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science, BS;
Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
South Haven
Kaitlyn Alberg, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Taylor Bowman, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Autumn Hanson, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA;
Breanna Klaphake, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Luke Mikel, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Josiah Missler, Herberger Business School, General Business, BS;
Sarah Richardson, University College, PSEO;
Hailey Schewe, Herberger Business School, Management, BS;
Olivia Truenow, University College, PSEO;
Watkins
Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Emma Kuechle, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, BS;
Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS;
Jayden Pikula, School of Public Health BS.