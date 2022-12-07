Nelson, Kragenbring to
graduate from MSU Moorhead
Two area students will be among the more than 400 students to receive degrees during Minnesota State University Moorhead commencement Dec. 15.
Logan Nelson of Litchfield and Hattie Kragenbring and ACGC graduate and Atwater resident, were scheduled to receive their degrees. Kragenbring will graduate magna cum laude with a business administration degree. Nelson will graduate with a project management degree.
Schmeling earns masters
degree from NDSU
Jennifer Schmeling of Hutchinson was among students who earned degrees from North Dakota State University in summer 2022. Schmeling graduated with a master of science in mechanical engineering.