Hulterstrum earns President’s List at WVU
Greta Hulterstrum has been named to the President’s List at West Virginia University for fall 2022 semester. Hulterstrum of Litchfield is a freshman majoring in instrumental music performance. Outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by awarding President’s List status to students who obtain a 4.0 GPA in a semester.
West Virginia University is located in Morgantown, West Virginia and is home to more than 30,000 students.
UW-Stout announces dean’s list
University of Wisconsin-Stout recently announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, which included several area students. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Area students honored were:
Cokato
Nathan Gosswiller, junior, BFA game design and development-art;
Joel Selseth, sophomore, BS construction;
Dassel
Emma Thomas, senior, BS psychology;
Litchfield
Bennett Lecher, sophomore, BS mechanical engineering;
South Haven
Keanna Helget, sophomore, BS health, wellness and fitness.
Evjen M State Dean’s list
Trenton Evjen of Dassel was named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Dean’s List for fall 2022 semester. Students on the Dean’s List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
UW-Madison announces Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list,” but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Abigail Stertz of Dassel, a student in the College of Engineering, earned the Dean’s Honor List.
SCSU announces dean’s list
Several area students were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students who were recognized:
Atwater
Paige Griggs. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS;
Cokato
Laura Aho. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Angela Gabrelcik. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Paul Vetsch. College of Education and Learning Design, Social Studies Education, BS;
Dassel
Chloe Benson. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS;
Melena Janckila. Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Shelby Miller. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Jaeger Ohm. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Erika Pudas. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Colin Tormanen. College of Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, BS;
Amelia Travis. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Grove City
Christopher Kraemer. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Kaitlyn Mathies. University College, PSEO;
Kimball
Claire Beckel. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Holly Dahlinger. College of Liberal Arts, Communication Arts and Literature, BS;
Amber Doeden. Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Madison Mueller. University College, PSEO;
Madison Pierskalla. University College, General Studies (Undecided), BA;
Litchfield
Kyza Engelson. Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS;
Elizabeth Koivisto. College of Education and Learning Design, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS;
Bethany Lee. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Michael Lee. College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS;
Angel Medina Lizarraga. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Samuel Sovacool. College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Watkins
Victoria Banken. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Daniel Heuring. University College, PSEO;
Jayden Pikula. School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA;
Claire Roeser. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS.
On President’s List at Lake Area
Kari Schultz and Karla Schultz, both of Grove City, were among the students named to the President’s List at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
NDSU names dean’s list
Area students were among the 4,226 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2022 dean’s list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify. Students are listed by hometown, with majors also listed.
Atwater
Conner Dilley, poliical science; Noelle Dilley, respiratory care; Conner Sixta, nursing;
Cokato
Lora Mayfield, nursing; Eric Meredith, precision agriculture;
Darwin
Makenna Holtz, radiologic sciences; Dustyn Terning, mechanical engineering;
Dassel
Erick Rossow, construction management; Thomas Samson, mechanical engineering;
Eden Valley
Kali Torborg, psychology;
Grove City
Shelby Geislinger, psychology; Anders Grimsgard, mechanical engineering;
Kimball
Gannon Aycock, business administration; Alexander Nelson, agriculture and biosystems engineering;
Litchfield
Hazel Chvatal, architecture; Cora Huhn, agricultural communication; Kaitlyn Kusler, nursing; Nora Lagergren, biological sciences; Jocilyn Olson, radiologic sciences; Elijah Schacherer, nursing; Katherine Spanos, nursing; Dominick Wendler, nursing;
South Haven
Lauren Campbell, nursing; Daniel Ferrell, architecture; Skylor Gruba, architecture; Mackenzie Matthees, business administration; Hudson Moon, business administration; Alexa Ruehle, pharmacy; Macie Sanderson, human development and family science;
Watkins
Tanner Rausch, civil engineering; Baili Schoen, psychology; Sarah Wirz, pharmacy.