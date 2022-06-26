Local students named to Concordia Dean’s List
Several area students were naed to the Concordia College Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. To qualify, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Litchfield – Emily White; Bret Wendlandt; MaLaney Huhner;
Kimball – Mackenzie Leither;
Cokato – Kyle Little;
Grove City – Nathan Essendrup;
Dassel – Caroline Cronk.
Area students make Central Lakes dean’s list
The President’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Dassel – Luke Kraemer, Dean's List;
Watkins – Tucker Schultz, Dean’s List.
Local students named to Dean’s List at SMSU
Southwest Minnesota State University recently named its Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Undergraduate students who complete 12 or more A-F graded credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher are considered for the Honors Dean’s List. High Honors indicates a 4.0 GPA. Area students honored included:
Litchfield – Cole Lawrence, Honors;
Grove City – Courtney Hartmann, High Honors.
Dassel student named to Augustana Dean’s List
Dassel native and Augustana student Eleanor Weckwerth was listed on the Dean’s List this past spring semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
Iowa State announces graduates, honors lists
Iowa State University announced its spring semester Dean’s List, which included several area students. To qualify, students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Area students honored included:
Cokato – Caden Alex Webb, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering;
Dassel – Benjamin Daniel Smock, Dean’s List;
Litchfield – Jordan D. Green, Dean’s List.
Schultz on Dean's List at UM Crookston
Litchfield native Brittany Schultz has been named to the Dean’s List at University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Local students earn Dean’s List at Luther College
Brynn Olsen and Anders Peterson, both of Dassel, were among those named to the Dean’s List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Bayerl makes President’s List at Southeast Technical
Cokato native Randilynn Bayerl made to the President’s List this spring semester at Southeast Technical College. The President’s List recognizes full-time, degree-seeking students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Vaillancourt earns high honors at SNHU
Cecilia Vaillancourt of Litchfield made the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.
Schultz graduates from Lakes Area Tech
Karla Schultz of Grove City graduated from Lake Area Technical College this spring with a human service technician major.
MSU-Mankato spring grads lists sees several local faces
Minnesota State University Mankato recently announced its spring graduates. Undergraduate students receiving recognition included students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.79 GPA) and cum laude (3.4 to 3.59 GPA). Area students who earned degrees:
Atwater – Madison Denton, BS, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Karina Kinzler, BSSW, Social Work;
Cokato – Renee Irvin, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion;
Cosmos – Gavin Buss, BS, Psychology;
Dassel – Morgan Ankrum, BS, Applied Health Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ashlie Salmela, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion; Kayleen Tormanen, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Eden Valley – Kate Nelson, BS, Communication Studies; Jamie Schumacher, BS, Communication Disorders, Magna Cum Laude;
Kimball – Madaline Gustafson, BS, Exercise Science; Nicholas Gustafson, BS, Exercise Science; Kortney Notch, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion; Emily Utecht, MS, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude;
Litchfield – Abigail Alsleben, BS, Special Education: Academic & Behav Srat, Magna Cum Laude; Riley DeWolf, BSCE, Civil Engineering; Claudia Treml, BS, Nursing, Cum Laude;
South Haven – Danielle Curtis, MA, Clinical Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Ben Holthaus, BS, Management
Area students graduate from MSCTC
Three students from the area were among spring graduates from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The group included:
Litchfield – Jack Ramthun, Diploma;
Paynesville – Sara Garland, Diploma/AAS;
South Haven – Blake Curtis, AAS; Dawson Moon, AAS
Kimball student earns high honors at Gonzaga
Emily Haus of Kimball made it onto the Gonzaga University President’s List this past semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.