Area students make Central Lakes Dean’s List
Students from the area were named to the Central Lakes College honors lists for spring semester 2022. The President’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of at least 3.75 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. Area students who qualified:
Dassel – Luke Kraemer, Dean’s List;
Watkins – Tucker Schultz, Dean’s List.
Local students on Dean’s Honor at Concordia
Several area students were named to the Dean’s Honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead. To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale. Students earning recognition included:
Litchfield – Emily White; Bret Wendlandt; MaLaney Huhner;
Kimball – Mackenzie Leither;
Cokato – Kyle Little;
Grove City – Nathan Essendrup;
Dassel – Caroline Cronk.
Dassel student named to Augustana Dean’s List
Dassel native and Augustana student Eleanor Weckwerth was listed on the Dean’s List this past spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
Local students honored at Iowa State University
Three students from the area earned Dean’s List recognition from Iowa State University recently. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Cokato – Caden Alex Webb, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering;
Dassel – Benjamin Daniel Smock, Dean’s List;
Litchfield – Jordan D. Green, Dean’s List.
UM Crookston student makes Dean’s List
Student and Litchfield native Brittany Schutz has been named to the Dean’s List. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Local students earn Dean’s List honors at Luther College
Brynn Olsen and Anders Peterson, both of Dassel, were named to the Dean’s List at Luther College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Cokato student makes President’s List at Southeast Technical
Cokato native Randilynn Bayerl made the President’s List this spring semester at Southeast Technical College. The President’s List recognizes full-time (12-plus credits), degree-seeking students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
ALEX TECH GRADUATES AREA STUDENTS
More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2021-2022 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was May 11 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria. Area students among the graduates included:
Atwater
Noah Cunningham, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Diesel Mechanics, Spring 2022;
Cokato
Will DeRosier, Diploma, Diesel Mechanics, Spring 2022;
Eden Valley
Zachary Schermann, Diploma, Welding Technology, Summer 2021;
Kate Warnert, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Medical Administrative Specialist; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist, Summer 2021.
Grove City
Lisa Anderson, Certificate, Retail Management, Summer 2021;
Kimball
Julia Knapek, Associate of Applied Science Degree, Law Enforcement, Spring 2022;
Litchfield
Timothy Oster, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Summer 2021;
Chandler Theis, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Summer 2021;
MSU Mankato announces honor lists
Minnesota State University Mankato announced its Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past spring semester.
Among 3,334 students, a total of 971 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,363 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
The following area students earned recognition:
Atwater — Jeana Denton, High Honor List; Madison Denton, Honor List;
Cokato — Evan Ferkingstad, Honor List; Lily Pokornowski, High Honor List;
Darwin — Carlie Fank, Honor List;
Dassel — Taylor Vargason, High Honor List;
Eden Valley — Kirasen Reichert, Honor List;
Local students earn Dean’s List at Gustavus
The spring semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College includes several area studetns. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester ending in May 2022.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College:
Dassel — Triston Clark, Sara Cronk.
Cruze, Jackman make St. Mary’s Dean’s List
Katelyn Cruze and Sydney Jackman of Litchfield were among students, who were named to the Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University. The list includes nearly 400 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls
Three area residents were among 775 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 681 undergraduates, while 94 students received master’s degrees.
Area students receiving degrees:
Atwater — Alexis Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical and Health Science;
Litchfield — Natalie Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kathryn Panning, Bachelor of Science, Modern Language.
Lund graduates from Dakota State
Aleona Lund of Litchfield was among 262 graduates from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. Lund earned a bachelor of science degree in digital arts and design-computer graphics.
Locals graduate from St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022, including several from the area. They were:
Cokato
Darrin Allen, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Filip Haataja, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude;
Caitlin Kantola, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Heather Pererva, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy;
Anna Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, Bach Sci-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel
Abigail Lang, Graduate Certificate, Community Education, Master of Science, Educational Administration+Leadership;
Olivia Travis, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude;
Grove City
Victoria Bagley, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude;
Litchfield
Emily Gaulrapp, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;
Taylor Madsen, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work;
Ashley Walters, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
South Haven
Keith Korsmo, Bachelor of Arts, Earth Sciences;
Watkins
Tanner Flaschenriem, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems;
Dakota Looman, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude.
Local students named to dean’s list at SCSU
St. Cloud State University recently announced the more than 1,062 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 Spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who qualified included:
Cokato
Filip Haataja, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Gavin Tormanen, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Paul Vetsch, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS;
Cosmos
Donovan Turvold, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Darwin
Stephine Paech, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Dassel
Melena Janckila, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Olivia Travis, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Grove City
Victoria Bagley, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Kimball
Claire Beckel, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Kaylee Glaim, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Noah Jurek, Herberger Business School, Management, BS;
Litchfield
Shanna Kinny, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Health, BS;
Bethany Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Michael Lee, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS;
Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Christopher Stromwall, School of Public Affairs, Land Surveying/Mapping Science, BS;
Lindsey Welker, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
South Haven
Kaitlyn Alberg, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Taylor Bowman, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Autumn Hanson, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA;
Breanna Klaphake, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Luke Mikel, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Josiah Missler, Herberger Business School, General Business, BS;
Sarah Richardson, University College, PSEO;
Hailey Schewe, Herberger Business School, Management, BS;
Olivia Truenow, University College, PSEO;
Watkins
Alex Foehrenbacher, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Emma Kuechle, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, BS;
Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS;
Jayden Pikula, School of Public