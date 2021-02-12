UW-Stout names Dean's List
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
South Haven — Erin O'Brien, Junior, BS applied mathematics and computer science.
St. Cloud Technical honors students
St. Cloud Technical & Community College recently honored students for their academic achievement during fall 2020. The President's List honors students who achieve a grade point average of 4.0, and the Dean's list is for a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99. Area students honored:
Cokato — Hallie Tormanen, President's List; Teasha Vail, Dean's List; Meagan Wojtysiak, President's List;
Darwin — Allison Porth, Dean's List;
Eden Valley — Carter Brown, President's List; Meryl Kuechle, President's List; Kenneth Quinn, Dean's List;
Kimball — Lori Anderson, President's List; Stephanie Fisk, Dean's List; Rhett Fruth, President's List; Emily Haus, Dean's List; Megan Kiphuth, Dean's List; Jaedyn Krippner, President's List; Natalee Kunkel, Dean's List; Mackenzie Lee, President's List; Taylor Lee, Dean's List; Zya Lueders, President's List; David Mason, President's List; Stephanie Massmann, President's List; Brendan Maurer, President's List; Maddie Seest, President's List;
South Haven — Maraya Barnes, President's List; Kara Cleveland, President's List; Jodie Dietrich-Hilbert, President's List; Daniel Ferrell, Dean's List; Allen Hanson, President's List; Autumn Hanson, Dean's List; Jan Johnson, Dean's List; Heidi Rosnow, President's List; Bri Sand, President's List;
Watkins — Brianna Fuglesten, Dean's List; Elle Geislinger, Dean's List; Breanna Walz, President's List.
Kuechle graduates from NDSU
North Dakota State University awarded 987 degrees to students during fall commencement ceremonies, including Joseph Lawrence Kuechle of Watkins. Kuechle earned a bachelor of science degree in construction management.
St. Cloud State announces Dean's List
St. Cloud State University announced more than 1,300 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students who achieved the honor, listed by hometown, and including the degrees they are pursuing:
Cokato — Orrin Grangroth, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME; Gregory Haataja, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS; Amberlee Hancock, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS; Markita Janckila, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA; Caitlin Kantola, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS; Lorelei Nikula, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS; Alex Peterson, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS; Casey Peterson, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS; Madelyne Simonson, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS.
Cosmos — Brianna Meyer, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA.
Darwin — Stephine Paech, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS.
Dassel — Libbi Janckila, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS; Olivia Travis, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS.
Grove City — Alexander Jensen, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA.
Hutchinson — Erin Groskreutz, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BS.
Kimball — Holly Dahlinger, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Arts and Literature, BS; Noah Jurek, Herberger Business School, Management, BS; Madison Libbesmeier, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS; Michael Libby, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BS.
Litchfield — Sara Gomez, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA; Tammy Lundin, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work, BS; Taylor Madsen, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work, BS; Samuel Sovacool, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME.
South Haven — Gabrielle Lindquist, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Taylor Medvec, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Josiah Missler, Herberger Business School, General Business, BS.
Watkins — Meghan Kelly, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS; Dakota Looman, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS.
Ridgewater College Dean’s List includes many area students
Ridgewater College recently announced its fall semester Dean’s List. In order to be included in the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credits. Area students who qualified were:
Atwater — Marie Chalupsky, Brayden Hedtke, Elizabeth Holien, Glenn Nelsen;
Cokato — Courtney Anderson, Mackenzie Bayerl, Nathan Gosswiller, Brianna Gangroth, Eily Johnson, Claire Jurmu, James Lindstrom, Kevin Martinez, Johah Mytty, Claire Roeglin, Treyton Slitala, Ashley Simonson, Julia Stonelake, Joel Streich, Grace Zeidler, Jack Ziedler;
Cosmos — Stephanie Hanson, Zackary Hinther, Brent Schroeder;
Darwin — Sole Erwin;
Dassel — Brenna Amundsen, Charles Busche, Maggie Gueningsman, Levi Johnson, Anthony Kirby, Samuel Kjell, Ezra Olson, Caitlin Paulsen, Emma Thomas, Jana Tolkkinen;
Eden Valley — Lynn Kaskinen, Alex Marquedant, Leah Schmitz;
Grove City — Steve Brustuen, Jessica Gilbert, Christopher Kraemer, Brittney Schultz, Rebecca Vossen-Mathies, Hannah Weseman;
Kimball — Holly Berscheid, Sara Markwardt;
Litchfield — Cari Burnette, James Calhoon, Anna Euerle, Zachery Hornburg, Noah Kotzke, John Litzau, Sara Maldonado, Keith Nelson, Logan Peterson, Ava Provencher, Emily Welch;
Watkins — Ashley Hansen, Amie Hedlund, Gavin Klocker, Landon Muonio, Madilyn Truenow.
Concordia College announces Dean’s List
Concordia College in Moorhead recently announced its first semester of the 2020-21 academic year Dean’s Honor. To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale. Following students from the area earned the honor:
Cokato — Natalie Dahlin, Kyle Little, Katelyn Lundeen;
Darwin — Mila Hanson;
Dassel — Cy Flick;
Litchfield — Anna Brock, Evan Hart, MaLaney Huhner, Emily White.
UW-LaCrosse names Dean’s List
The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020. Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Cokato — Tiana Carlson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration;
Litchfield — Delaney Zens, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major;
South Haven — Caitlin O'Brien, Exercise and Sport Science major, Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track.
North Dakota names honors lists
The University of North Dakota recently issued its fall semester 2020 Dean’s List and President’s Roll of Honor.
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the university's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Area students who earned recognition:
Cokato — Olivia Dahlin (Dean’s List);
Litchfield — Jadalyn Wagner (President’s Roll, Deans’ List).
Area students named to Dean's List at Bethel
Several area students at Bethel University in St. Paul, were named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater. Students who earned the honor, listed by hometown, with year in school, and parents, included:
Atwater — Jaren Kaddatz, senior, Steve and Doreen Kaddatz
Cokato — Taylor Larson, senior, Laurie Larson;
Dassel — Carlie Young, senior, Catherine Young; Isabella Swendra, freshman, Karen Swendra and Robert Swendra;
South Haven — Alysa Dietrich, senior, Jodie Dietrich; Noah Pedersen, senior, Shawn Pedersen and Melinda Pederson.
South Dakota State releases Dean’s List
The following students were named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
(School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences; SENGR – Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; SNS – College of Natural Sciences; SNURS – College of Nursing; SPAHP – College of SPAHP and Allied Health Professions)
Cokato — Henry Marlin Camp*, SENGR; Spencer Reed Flood*, SAFES; Lydia Grace Meredith*, SAFES; Sarah Ashley Munson*, SEHS;
Dassel — Austin Michael Schnitzler*, SAFES;
Eden Valley — Sawyer Margaret Kuechle*, SNS; Shelby A. Kuechle, SAFES; Adrienne Marie Lipinski, SAFES;
Grove City — Ryan James Peterson*, SAFES;
Litchfield — Julie Marie Eggert*, SAHSS;
South Haven — Abby Jean Mikel *, SEHS; Jessica Erin Scheer, SNS;
Watkins — Alex John Foehrenbacher*, SEHS; Brady Allen Kruse, SNS; Emma Elizabeth Smith*, SPAHP.