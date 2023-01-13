MSUM announces dean’s list
Several area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s ist for academic achievement during fall semester 2022. Students must maintain a 3.25 grade-point average and carry at least credits to qualify. Students from the area who qualified included:
Abbie Kragenbring, Atwater, mathematics: actuarial science;
Hattie Kragenbring, Atwater, business administration;
Shayla Mead, Atwater, elementary inclusive education;
Cheyenne Musolf, Litchfield, English, communication arts and literature education, English/mass commnications;
Emily Seaberg, Dassel, social work, criminal justice;
Jordan Stanwick, Eden Valley, graphic design;
Alyzabeth Vasquez, Litchfield, elementary inclusive education.
Haus makes Dean’s List at Gonzaga
Emily Haus of Kimball earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
SDSU names dean’s list
More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and carried a minimum of 12 credits. Overall, 3,230 students from 34 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,400 students received a 4.0 and those are indicated with an asterisk. Area students making the list:
Dana Hedberg, Atwater, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences;
Rachel Wilner, Atwater, College of Natural Sciences;
Ryan Johnson, Dassel, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions;
Lily Kraemer, Dassel, College of Nursing;
McKayla Olson, Dassel, College of Education and Human Sciences;
Leah Schiefelbein, Kimball, College of Nursing;
Jaritza Cazares Cruz, Litchfield, College of Natural Sciences;
Wilfrido Villela, Litchfield, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions;
Brady Kruse, Watkins, College of Natural Sciences.
Area students named to Chancellor’s List at UM Rochester
University of Minnesota Rochester recognizes students each semester who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor's List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits. The following students from the area were named to the Chancellor's List: Jenavieve Verhey, Cokato; Abigail Holmgren, Grove City; and Lilly Rick, Grove City.
SCSU announces dean’s list
St. Cloud State University announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students honored included:
Atwater
Paige Griggs. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS;
Cokato
Laura Aho. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Angela Gabrelcik. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Paul Vetsch. College of Education and Learning Design, Social Studies Education, BS;
Dassel
Chloe Benson. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS;
Melena Janckila. Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Shelby Miller. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Jaeger Ohm. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Erika Pudas. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Colin Tormanen. College of Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, BS;
Amelia Travis. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
Grove City
Christopher Kraemer. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS;
Kaitlyn Mathies. University College, PSEO;
Hutchinson
Joseph Babb. College of Science and Engineering, Earth Sciences, BA;
Nicole Crowe. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS;
Jordan Dobbs. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Nathaniel Habedank. College of Liberal Arts, Sociology, BA;
Adeline Plath. College of Education and Learning Design, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS;
Alyssa Stamer. College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS;
Elizabeth Wortz. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Kimball
Claire Beckel. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS;
Holly Dahlinger. College of Liberal Arts, Communication Arts and Literature, BS;
Amber Doeden. Herberger Business School, Finance, BS;
Madison Mueller. University College, PSEO;
Madison Pierskalla. University College, General Studies (Undecided), BA;
Litchfield
Kyza Engelson. Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS;
Elizabeth Koivisto. College of Education and Learning Design, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS;
Bethany Lee. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Michael Lee. College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS;
Angel Medina Lizarraga. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS;
Samuel Sovacool. College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME;
Watkins
Victoria Banken. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS;
Daniel Heuring. University College, PSEO;
Jayden Pikula. School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA;
Claire Roeser. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS.
On President’s List at Lake Area
Kari Schultz and Karla Schultz, both of Grove City, were among the students named to the President’s List at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 to 4.0.