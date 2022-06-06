Two from Hutchinson named to UW-Superior Dean’s List
Allie Gronlund and Kandallyn Kalenberg of Hutchinson were among students named to the Dean’s List at University of Wisconsin-Superior during the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
UM Crookston announces Dean’s List
Carlee Oberlin of Glencoe was named to the Dean’s List at Unviersity of Minnesota-Crookston. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
RIDGEWATER ANNOUNCES DEAN’S LIST
Ridgewater College recently announced its Dean’s list for spring semester 2022. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits and meet certain other criteria.
Students from the area who earned recognition were:
Buffalo Lake — Kymberly Markgraf;
Glencoe — Laura Alsleben, Emma Becker, Lucia Beste Zehnder, David Bettcher, Owen Brinkman, Riley Butcher, Hannah Carlson, Michael Drietz, Grace Garoutte, Christopher Garrels, Matthew Golden, Karol Kiefer, Leah Nemec, Roxanna Sanchez, Tyler Schuch;
Hector — Sunnie Borth, Allison Dornseif, Hunter McFall, Nicholas Squibb;
Hutchinson — Andrew Birkmaier, Chelsey Borg, David Brandon, Jose Campos, Catherine Carlson, Carson Carswell, Danielle Clayton, Nicole Crowe, Joseph Cullen-Lawver, Haleigh Damlow, Luke Dobie, Amanda Efraimson, Andrew Eng, Tyson Farley, Nicholas Fischer, Jena Fortun, Madison Fortun, Justin Frick, Ella Froning, Reece Gartner, Adria Gasser, Rebecca German, Jacob Goldschmidt, Alana Hagen, Sarah Harbarth, Ashley Hart, Brittany Hart, Megan Hausladen, Wayne Heller, Justin Hoff, Samantha Hovda, Shantelle Huls, Hayden Jensen, Hilda Jimenez, Mason Jindra, John Jurgenson, Samuel Kalhoff, Chevelle Karg, Eternity Krampitz, Caleb Lebrun, Emily Lebrun, Brooklyn Lennes, Cassie Ling, Rebecca Lloyd-McDonald, Emily Markgraf, Corey McAllister, Kathryn McDonald, Emily Messner, Abagale Mitsche, Anna Moore, Maddison Mora, Jonah Myty, Kari Nelson, Kelly Nelson, Jonah Niemeyer, Grace Ortloff, Nathaniel Otte, Morgan Peck, Rawson Peters, Sierra Peterson, Margaret Pohlman, Troy Puckett, Kaitlyn Randall, Wanda Rannow, Benjamin Riewer, Audrey Roen, Melissa Rosenow, Lindsay Runke, Heidi Sabacky, Lily Schimmel, Nikki Schlueter, Simon Schmitz, Havilah Stancek, Isaac Starke, Kyla Struck, Shawna Stuber, Grace Swaja, Montana Swaja, Larry Tarr, Holly Tavary, Marisa Uecker, Cameron Wagner, Amy Wanous, Stacy Wicklund, Austin Willett, Keira Young, Eythan Yungk, Kirsten Zimmerman;
Lester Prairie — Kari Artmann, Stephanie Cervantes, Katelyn Feltmann, Ashley Forcier, Jenna Heimerl, Abigail Johnson Karissa Kulinski, Zachary Laisy, Gino Luciano, Anna Mielke, Ausin Otto, Emily Radtke, Jacob Ross, Andrea Wickenhauser, Jack Widmer, Carly Wolter;
Stewart — Philip Benson, Lindsey Gillman, Justin Henke, Grace Nolan, Makenna Runke;
Winsted — Tabatha Ainsworth, Dominick Buehler, Shelby Dolly, Connor Hertzog, Olivia Hertzog, Angela Pererva.
Area students graduate from UM Crookston
Two area students were among spring 2022 graduates from the University of Minnesota Crookston. Erica Witte of Hutchinson earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Savannah Weber of Silver Lake earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Eucation.
Three from area on UM Crookston Chancellor’s List
Students named to the spring semester 2022 Chancellor’s List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar at the U of M. To qualify for a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Area students on the list included:
Abigail Maunu, Glencoe; Savanna Weber, Silver Lake; and Samantha Strader, Winsted.
Goebel graduates from University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque celebrated the academic accomplishments of its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 170th commencement. Eighty-eight graduate students and 260 undergraduate students were eligible to participate in the ceremony.
Sue Goebel of Glencoe was graduated with a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership.
Students named to Dean’s List at UW-Stout
Students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Those honored were:
Emily Seaberg, a sophomore from Dassel majoring in rehabilitation services;
Emma Thomas, a senior from Dassel majoring in psychology; and
Eli Rehmann, a senior from Winsted majoring in industrial design.
University of Sioux Falls announces Dean’s List
Two area students were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. They are Katelyn Lemke of Glencoe, who is majoring in criminal justice; and Tristan Hoppe of Dassel, who is majoring in biology.
MSU Mankato awards degrees
Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,797 degrees to 2,467 students at the end of the spring 2022 semester. The following local students graduated:
Brownton
Grace Draeger, Bachelor of Science, elementary education;
Chase Schrupp, Bachelor of Science CE, civil engineering, magna cum laude;
Dassel
Morgan Ankrum, Bachelor of Science, applied health science, magna cum laude;
Ashlie Salmela, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion;
Kayleen Tormanen, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, summa cum laude;
Glencoe
Leah Peterson, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude;
Leah Peterson, CERT, ASL certificate, summa cum laude;
Hutchinson
Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, , summa cum laude;
Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude;
Jordan Anderson, Bachelor of Science, finance;
Jordan Anderson, CERT;
Joseph Byron, MS, educational Leadership;
Melanie Farrell, BBA, business administration, cum laude;
Logan Hoff, Bachelor of Science, finance;
Jada Koepke, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude;
Agustin Mendoza, Bachelor of Science, exercise science;
Jacob Nadeau, Bachelor of Science, Aautomotive engineering technology;
Ally Petersen, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude;
Paige Schilling, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, magna cum laude;
Ryan Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, finance;
Lester Prairie
Jonathan Koehler, MAT, education
Julia Pelzel, Bachelor of Science, music education, magna cum laude;
Silver Lake
MacKenzie Davis, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, summa cum laude;
Alexis Fronk, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude;
Jackson Plekkenpol, Bachelor of Science, finance;
Winsted
Starrla Cray, MFA, Creative Writing, summa cum laude;
Hannah Radtke-Scherping, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude.
Area students graduate from MSU Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to more than 800 students during its spring commencement program May 13. Local graduates were:
Cody Andersen, Bachelor of Science in construction management, Hutchinson;
Michael Gabbert, RN to Bachelor of Science in nursing, Hutchinson;
Mercedes Miller, Bachelor of Fine Arts, animation, summa cum laude, Hutchinson; and
Sydney Greiner, Bachelor of Science in elementary inclusive education, magna cum laude, Dassel.
Sutton among UW-Eau Claire grads
Ashley Sutton of Lester Prairie was among the students who received degrees in January from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree.
Winona State announces dean’s list
The following local students have qualified for the Winona State University’s spring semester dean’s list:
Hutchinson — Carly Ann Bssler, Kaitlin Campbell, Madalyn Prokosch, Alyssa Rannow and Caitlyn Wittman;
Cokato — Kezia Lee;
Glencoe — Bryanna Paul and Courtney Richer;
Winsted — Leighton Buhr.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.