Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester, with this spring's graduates celebrated through a special website that launched May 9, the day on which the University's three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each graduate also received personalized URL video messages by email on May 9, and "commencement-in-a-box" packages were shipped to each graduate the week before graduation.
Area students receiving degrees included:
Darwin — Philip Hansen, BS, Social Studies Teaching;
Dassel — Terri Harris, BS, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Andrew Pokornowski, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion
Kimball — Emily Utecht, BS, Communication Disorders, Magna Cum Laude;
Litchfield — Ashlee Lundberg, PSYD, School Psychology.