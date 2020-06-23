Ellingson, Haugo on Montana State honor roll
Litchfield High School graduates Svea Ellingson and Ben Haugo were named to the Dean's List at Montana State University. To be eligible, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits and grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
UW-River Falls announces dean's list
Several area students were named to the dean's list for spring semester 2020 at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Area students who earned the recognition, listed by hometown, with major pursued:
Atwater — Taylor Bolton, Biomedical and Health Science; Courtney Carlson, Elementary Education; Alexis Schmidt, Biomedical and Health Science; Skyller Schmidt, Agricultural Education;
Grove City — Margaret Meyer, Dairy Science;
Litchfield — Natalie Nelson, Mathematics;
Watkins — Morgan Steffens, Dairy Science.
Iowa State names dean's list
More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work. Area students honored were:
Cokato — Caden Alex Webb, Civil Engineering;
Dassel — Wyatt S. Peterson, Physics.
Area students earn dean's list at Bethel
Area students at Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Area students honored were:
Atwater — Jaren Kaddatz, senior, parents Steve and Doreen Kaddatz;
Cokato — Taylor Larson, senior, Laurie Larson; Calli Maki, Junior, Scott and Rhonda Maki;
Dassel — Carlie Young, junior, Catherine Young;
Eden Valley — Emma Schultz, junior, Cory and Nicole Schultz;
South Haven — Alysa Dietrich, senior, Jodie Dietrich; Logan Fort, sophomore, Paul and Katie Fort; Noah Pedersen, senior, Shawn Pedersen and Melinda Pederson.
UW-La Crosse names dean's list
The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending May 2020. Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Cokato — Tiana Carlson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration;
Dassel — Britta Rossow, Therapeutic Recreation Major;
Kimball — Julia Zipoy, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major;
South Haven — Caitlin O'Brien, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track.
UND honors top students
University of North Dakota issued its Spring 2020 Deans List and President’s Roll of Honor.
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Area students honored were:
Dean’s List
Dassel — Nathan Dahlseng;
Litchfield — Jadalyn Wagner;
President’s Roll of Honor
Dassel — Nathan Dahlseng; Jeremiah Reynolds;
Litchfield — Jadalyn Wagner;
Dean’s list named at St. Mary’s
The following students were named to the second semester 2020 Dean's List at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. The full list includes 451 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
South Haven — Ahnika Lexvold, daughter of Scott and Roberta Lexvold; Madison Weis, daughter of Dave and Terri Weis.
Area students earn honors at Central Lakes
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020 spring semester honors list. The President's List includes 410 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean's List includes 286 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Litchfield — Makennon Lokken, Dean's List;
South Haven — Paul Jacobson, Dean's List.
MSCT names honors lists
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 735 students to its President's List and 688 students to its Dean's List for the 2020 Spring Semester. Students on the President's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0. Students on the Dean's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Cokato — Rachel Haataja, Dean's List.
Area students earn dean’s list at NDSU
Area students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list. Students are listed by hometown. Students’ majors also are listed. Please include all area students in your news publication.
The dean’s list also can be found
Cokato —Elizabeth N. Knutson, Horticulture; Daniel S. Mages, Physics Education; Eric A. Meredith Precision, Agriculture; Brody Schmidt, Medical Laboratory Science;
Dassel — Mikayla Hackbarth, Criminal Justice; Garret R. Lueders, Mechanical Engineering; Madison L. May, Health Services; Holton C. Miller, Mechanical Engineering;
Eden Valley — Lisa H. Holdvogt, Nursing; Mariah B. Lease, Architecture; Andrew H. Schlangen, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering;
Litchfield — Maggie A. Beach, Human Development and Family Science; Madison Larson, Nursing; Isaac W. Lingl, Marketing; Nicholas M. Nivaud, Criminal Justice; Logan D. Wagner, Mathematics; Dominick L. Wendler, Nursing.
UMN Crookston names dean's list
Students named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Cokato — Jennah Anderson, Agricultural Education, bachelor of science; Lydia Londerville, Marketing; B.S.