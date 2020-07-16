MSCTC graduates three from Litchfield
Three Litchfield High School graduates were among the 745 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
The students and their degree field: Kaleb Bartlett, Electrical Line Worker Technology; Matthew Eggert, Electrical Line Worker Technology; Addison Pickar, Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration
UW-Eau Claire dean’s list includes locals
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recently announced that 3,100 students earned spots on the spring 2020 Dean's List. Students from this area who were named to the Dean’s List are:
Atwater — Caylee Christianson, Business;
Litchfield — MaLaney Huhner, Arts and Sciences; Kassandra King, Arts and Sciences.
Sarah Schmidt graduates from Carthage College
Sarah Schmidt of Darwin graduated from Carthage College. The pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date. Schmidt is a Litchfield High School graduate.
Haapala earn’s dean’s list at Drake
Grant Haapala of Dassel was among the students named to the dean’s list at Drake University. To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or
Area students earn degrees from St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020, including several from the area. Among local graduates were:
Dassel — Michelle Gay, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude; Jared Nordberg, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Cum Laude;
Eden Valley — Shawnee Hennen, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Bridget Lux, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration; Kayla Schlangen, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude;
Kimball — Kaitlyn Clark, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Abby Templin, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude;
Litchfield — Autumn Mickelson, Graduate Certificate, Traffic Safety Education;
South Haven — Hunter Hillestad, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies; Sidney Wagner, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude;
Watkins — Emma Kuechle, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cum Laude; Cassidy Landowski, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Dependency, Community Psychology; Logan Linn, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude.
Local students named to dean's list at SCSU
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,700 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Area students who achieved the honor included:
Cokato — Anna Aho, PSEO, PSEO; Orrin Grangroth, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME; Isabella Hoikka, PSEO, PSEO; Markita Janckila, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA; Caitlin Kantola, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS; Hanna Mattila, PSEO, PSEO; Heather Pererva, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BS; Alex Peterson, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS; Emma Simonson, PSEO, PSEO; Stacy Yeazle, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS;
Cosmos — Brianna Meyer, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA;
Dassel — Thane Brummond, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA; Olivia Travis, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA;
Eden Valley — Mackenzie Berg, College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS; Shawnee Hennen, College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, BS; Timothy Lux, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education, BS; Jacob Manske, PSEO, PSEO; Kayla Schlangen, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS;
Grove City — Alexander Jensen, College of Liberal Arts, Art, BA;
Kimball — Lara Aycock, School of Education, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS; Devon Bue, School of Public Affairs, International Relations, BA; Holly Dahlinger, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Arts and Literature, BS; Noah Jurek, Herberger Business School, Management, BS; Michael Libby, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BS; Abby Templin, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS;
Litchfield — Sara Gomez, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA; Shanna Kinny, School of Health and Human Services, Community Health, BS; Taylor Ramey-Anderson, School of Health and Human Services, Chemical Dependency, BS; Lindsey Welker, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS;
South Haven — Gabrielle Lindquist, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Taylor Medvec, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Christine Richardson, PSEO, PSEO; Hailey Schewe, Herberger Business School, Management, BS; Zachary Stanchfield, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA; Kallie Sylvester, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS; Sidney Wagner, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS;
Watkins — Emma Kuechle, University College, Liberal Arts and Sciences, AA; Cassidy Landowski, School of Health and Human Services, Chemical Dependency, BS; Maicy Laumer, PSEO, PSEO; Logan Linn, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS; Gabrielle Nistler, PSEO, PSEO.
Young graduates from Bethel University
Caitlin Young of Dassel was among the spring semester 2020 graduates from Bethel University in St. Paul. Young earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is the daughter of Catherine Young of Dassel.