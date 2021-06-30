Post earns Dean's List
Adriana Post of Litchfield was among students named to the Dean's List at Alexandria Technical & Community College during spring 2021. To qualify for the Dean's List students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
UW-Madison names Dean’s Lists
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Area students recognized included:
Cokato — Walter Camp, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List;
Litchfield — Tory Wendlandt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List.
Lind on Dean’s List at Winona State
Halley Lind of Litchfield was named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021 at Winona State university. To be eligible for the honor, students must be enrolled full-time (12 credits) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
M State names Dean’s List
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 615 students to its President's List and 572 students to its Dean's List for the 2021 Spring Semester. As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Area students named to the M State Dean's List are:
Dassel — Cole Evjen, Simon Ochs.
Chellin earns Dean's List at Crown College
Cassidy Chellin of Litchfield was named to the Dean's List at Crown College in St. Bonifacious.
SDSU announces Dean's List
Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
(School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, SNS – College of Natural Sciences, SPAHP – College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions)
Dassel — Austin Michael Schnitzler*, SAFES;
Eden Valley — Sawyer Margaret Kuechle*, SEHS; Shelby A. Kuechle, SAFES; Adrienne Marie Lipinski, SAFES;
Grove City — Brenna Jo Anderson*, SNURS; Ryan James Peterson*, SAFES;
Kimball — Anna Mae Donnay*, SAFES; Payton Cole Schiefelbein*, SAFES;
Litchfield — Julie Marie Eggert*, SAHSS;
Watkins — Brady Allen Kruse, SNS; Emma Elizabeth Smith, SPAHP; Libby Jean Yozamp, SAHSS.