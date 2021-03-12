Tepfer named to Dean’s List at U
Grace Tepfer, a Litchfield High School graduate, was among students named to the Dean’s List in the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences. To be eligible for the Dean’s List in a given term, a student must have a grade point average of 3.666 or better and at least 12 credits of A/F grading.
Area students earn degrees from St. Cloud State
Several area students were among the 874 graduates from St. Cloud State University during fall semester 2020. The group included:
Cokato — Markita Janckila, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel — Austen Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Technology Management; Gretta Pokornowski, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude;
Kimball — Madison Libbesmeier, Bachelor of Science, Nursing;
Watkins — Meghan Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude.
Two named to Chancellor’s List at UM-Crookston
Students named to the fall semester 2020 Chancellor’s List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Area students who earned the Chancellor’s List were:
Cokato — Kailee Johnson, English, B S; Lydia Marie Londerville, Marketing, B S.