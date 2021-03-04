Minnesota State Mankato names honors lists
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Among the area students who earned honors were:
Atwater — Jeana Denton, High Honor List; Madison Denton, High Honor List;
Cokato — Renee Irvin, Honor List; Sarah Irvin, Honor List; Kenzie Melquist, Honor List;
Cosmos — Rylan Molinaro, Honor List;
Dassel — Morgan Ankrum, Honor List; Tate Marschall, Honor List; Kayleen Tormanen, High Honor List;
Kimball — Emily Grell, Honor List
Litchfield — Abigail Alsleben, Honor List; Courtney Ham, Honor List; Sara Kolp, Honor List; Neriah Lara, Honor List; Trevor Meyer, Honor List; Madison Shoultz, Honor List;
Paynesville — Allie Kalkbrenner, Honor List; Max Weidner, Honor List; Mitchell Weidner, Honor List;
South Haven — Grace Gagnon, High Honor List;
Watkins — Ciera Cronen, High Honor List; Derek Utecht, Honor List.
Area students earn Dean’s List honors at UM-Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Cokato — John Busche, Senior, Carlson School of Management;
Darwin — Izabella Maher, Junior, College of Biological Sciences;
Dassel — Daniel Mortenson, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies;
Eden Valley — Connor Holthaus, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci;
Litchfield — Emily Joedeman, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development; Rachel Johnson, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Samantha Stinson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; George Tepfer, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering;
Watkins — Jada Jesberg, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; Amber Johnson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; Carley Kremer, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development; George Lemke, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci.
Rech named to honor roll at Wichita State
Hannah Rech of Grove City was among students named to the dean’s honor roll at Wichita State in Kansas. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students earn degrees from St. Cloud State
Several area students were among the 874 graduates from St. Cloud State University during fall semester 2020. The group included:
Cokato — Markita Janckila, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;
Dassel — Austen Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Technology Management; Gretta Pokornowski, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude;
Kimball — Madison Libbesmeier, Bachelor of Science, Nursing;
Watkins — Meghan Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude.
Two named to Chancellor’s List at UM-Crookston
Students named to the fall semester 2020 Chancellor's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Area students who earned the Chancellor’s List were:
Cokato — Kailee Johnson, English, B S; Lydia Marie Londerville, Marketing, B S.