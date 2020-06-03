Ridgewater announces dean’s list
Ridgewater College announced its Dean’s lists for Spring Semester 2020. In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credits and meet certain other criteria.
Area students who earned recognition were:
Atwater — Ashtyn Goodsen, Kerea Sluka, Angelina Trask, Rylie Wilner;
Cokato — Courtney Anderson, Walter Camp, Victoria Dutra, Morgan Hesse, Renee Irvin, Brooke Jurmu, Caleb Mahlstedt, Jacob Refsland, Morgan Siltala, Treyton Siltala, Ashley Simonson, Julia Stonelake, Jenavieve Verhey, Felecia Williams, Jack Zedidler;
Cosmos — Stephanie Hanson, Schyler Huft, Joanna Johnson, Marcus Lietzau-Williams, Skylar Meyer, Lindsey Minnick, Corey Peterson, Stephanie Straumann;
Darwin — Sole Erwin, Carlie Fank, Jessica Lhotka;
Dassel — Morgan Ankrum, Shanae Bludorn, Charles Busche, Dylan Grack, Maggie Gueningsman, Mitchell Kaczmarek, Anthony Kirby, Pierce Lueders, Ezra Olson, Joslyn Parks, Caitlin Paulsen, Anna Pekkala, Sherri Prewitt, Emma Thomas, Jana Tolkkinen;
Eden Valley — Lynn Kaskinen, Alex Marquedant, Laci McCann;
Grove City — Rebecca Bengtson, Sydnee Christianson, Jayson Hedtke, Christopher Kraemer, Brittney Schultz, Hannah VanDerPol, Hannah Weseman;
Litchfield — Anthony Cermak, Lydia Dinius, Rachel Johnson, Griffin Kinny, Robert Kuehn, Austin Lease, John Litzau, Jaycee Lopez, Josh Madsen, Kennedy Mathews, Logan Peterson, Eduardo Serrato, Samuel Sovacool, Rachel Turck;
Watkins — James Colberg.
Alexandria Tech
names dean's list
Alexandria Technical & Community College recently recognized individual students for academic excellence during spring 2020. The following students were named to the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher Spring Semester 2020:
Cokato — Jana Knutson;
Litchfield — Adriana Post;
Watkins — Kate Warnert.
Stommes earns master's
from Morningside
Nicole Stommes of Eden Valley was among 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students who earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020. Stommes received a master's degree in nursing. Morningside College is a private college in Sioux City, Iowa.
Concordia announces graduates
Concordia College in Moorhead hosted a virtual commencement celebration on May 3 at which area students were honored. Some of the graduates completed course work in December 2019 and were honored during the spring virtual commencement.
Area graduates included:
Dassel — Tavis Johnson, son of Thomas and Misti Johnson, magna cum laude;
Litchfield — Hannah Banks, daughter of Charles and Salli Banks.
UW-Superior names
dean’s list honorees
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior dean's list for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
Cokato — Peter Gosswiller;
Kimball — Megan Taylor.