Area students named to Dean’s List at Bethel
Several area students at Bethel University in St. Paul, were named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater. Students who earned the honor, listed by hometown, with year in school, and parents, included:
Atwater — Jaren Kaddatz, senior, Steve and Doreen Kaddatz
Cokato — Taylor Larson, senior, Laurie Larson;
Dassel — Carlie Young, senior, Catherine Young; Isabella Swendra, freshman, Karen Swendra and Robert Swendra;
South Haven — Alysa Dietrich, senior, Jodie Dietrich; Noah Pedersen, senior, Shawn Pedersen and Melinda Pederson.
South Dakota State releases Dean’s List
The following students were named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
(School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences; SENGR – Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; SNS – College of Natural Sciences; SNURS – College of Nursing; SPAHP – College of SPAHP and Allied Health Professions)
Cokato — Henry Marlin Camp*, SENGR; Spencer Reed Flood*, SAFES; Lydia Grace Meredith*, SAFES; Sarah Ashley Munson*, SEHS;
Dassel — Austin Michael Schnitzler*, SAFES;
Eden Valley — Sawyer Margaret Kuechle*, SNS; Shelby A. Kuechle, SAFES; Adrienne Marie Lipinski, SAFES;
Grove City — Ryan James Peterson*, SAFES;
Litchfield — Julie Marie Eggert*, SAHSS;
South Haven — Abby Jean Mikel *, SEHS; Jessica Erin Scheer, SNS;
Watkins — Alex John Foehrenbacher*, SEHS; Brady Allen Kruse, SNS; Emma Elizabeth Smith*, SPAHP.