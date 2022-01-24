Litchfield VFW Admiral Benson Post 2818 and Auxiliary saluted winners of their annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests last week.
The Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ premier scholarship program since 1947, according to Post 2818 Commander Daniel Lease.
The program attracts entrants from nearly 57,000 high school students from around the country, who compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and other incentives.
The theme for this year’s program, which is open to students in grades 9-12, was “America: Where do we go from here?”
Lillia Chvatal, a sophomore at Litchfield High School, earned top spot in the local contest, while Shelby Hopp finished as runner-up.
As top finisher, Chvatal earned a $300 cash prize, and her essay will be sent on to the VFW district level. Top finishers at the district level, advance to state, and winners there advance to the national level, where the winner earns a $30,000 scholarship.
See Chvatal’s winning essay on Page 4 of this week’s Independent Review.
The Patriot’s Pen program is also a patriotic-themed competition and last year it drew an estimated 138,000 entrants in the sixth- through eighth-grade level.
Local entrants competed for prizes ranging from $50 for third place to $175 for first place. Top entrants advance to the district level and so on.
This year’s theme for the Patriot’s Pen competition was “How can I be a good American?”
Quinn Kulzer’s essay was chosen top finisher among eighth-graders, with Emma Rothstein taking second and Gideon Boerema third.
Antonia Muellerleile earned first place among sixth-graders, with Peter Larson second and Kensingtyn Neal third.
There were no seventh-grade entrants.