Though bundled up in winter wear, the class of Lake Ripley Elementary School fourth-graders still shivered in the February cold, especially as the wind whipped across the playground, delivering an extra-chilly blast.
Listening to the students offer exclamatory objections to the cold, teacher Lori Weseman offered them a reminder.
“What are we building this for?” Weseman asked, referring to the ice block wall positioned in a corner of the playground, to which students were continually adding milk carton-sized blocks of colored ice. “What can we do when the wind is blowing?”
There were some knowing “aahhs” as several students gathered on the east side of the wall and crouched below the top row of ice blocks.
“Does it work?” Weseman asked.
To the uninitiated, it might have seemed like just a fun time at recess, but the students were experimenting and learning as part of the newest class offering at Lake Ripley, the district’s STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — program.
And the answer to Weseman’s question, was “yes,” the ice-block wall did work as a wind break. Though not perfect, the students agreed that “it’s warmer behind the wall.”
Building the ice wall was the first all-school STEAM lesson that Weseman, who became the district’s first STEAM teacher this year, had taught. But she expects there will be many more, as she incorporates STEAM activities for kindergarten through fourth grade into the program’s inaugural year.
Bringing the concepts of science, technology, and engineering to the young students was exactly the point when the district decided last year that, with the retirement of its elementary art teacher, it would launch a STEAM program as a replacement to art.
“In analyzing our day, the day is based on reading and math blocks, and sometimes science can get shortchanged,” Lake Ripley Principal Christ Olson said. “Looking at 21st century learning — hands-on learning, collaboration, the inventive side of things — that all goes into the program.
“We also saw this as a program that can get our kids away from a screen and give them an opportunity to make things with their hands,” Olson added. “They’ve done just a ton of different things.”
Those things start with Weseman. In her 29th year as a teacher in the district, Weseman had spent 10 years as a second-grade teacher, after many years as a kindergarten teacher, when the move to STEAM came up last year. And she immediately expressed interest.
“I like to change it up once in a while,” Weseman said. “And the STEAM position is just all the things I’m excited about, the things I like the most. I was thrilled to be able to make the switch.”
Weseman learned in March that she would be the STEAM teacher and she began preparing from that point. While STEAM curriculum can be purchased, the district opted to build its own, with Weseman looking for lesson ideas that could work at every grade level, kindergarten through fourth grade.
Her previous involvement in selecting the new reading program for Lake Ripley School helped in that area, she said.
“All of the modules are science or social studies based,” Weseman said of the reading curriculum. “My idea was to make connections wherever I could to whatever they are reading about. So that’s really what I look at for inspiration — what they are learning about in reading. How to make something hands-on that applies to the real world in STEAM.”
That was where the ice wall got its start. Second-graders were in the midst of a weather unit, and fourth-graders were reading about the marvels of nature. Weseman knew she wanted to do something outside that could pull in many ideas. As she searched the internet for inspiration, she saw pictures of an igloo made from colored blocks of ice. And while constructing an igloo raised safety concerns, building a wall was doable, she thought.
It also worked as a sort of art unit, with the multi-colored blocks offering an opportunity to talk with younger students about colors and shadows, as well as how colors mix to form other colors.
And when she mentioned the ice wall to fourth-graders, they took the lead on the project. Building the wall on the west side of the school, they thought it might be a good way to test the ideas of a wind break, in addition to testing construction techniques for a stable wall.
“I think they all thought we were going to build some wall that was 30 feet high at first,” Weseman said with a laugh. “But I just tried to let them come up with the ideas. I’m just guiding from the side, and they’re trying to solve their own problems.”
And in that is where the STEAM lesson really lies.
Creating scientists and engineers means leaving room for students’ minds to grow through experimentation, and sometimes failure.
That’s why Weseman’s teaching style and her own inquisitive nature made her a strong choice as the first STEAM teacher, according to Olson.
“She is so strong in her questioning techniques, in posing problems to students,” he said. “Those situations, and allowing kids to struggle through and brainstorm ideas and collaborate and discuss to go through the problem and try to solve it.
“Her class is very student driven, very student oriented,” Olson added.
As fourth-graders discussed building the wall, they initially thought of stacking blocks and packing snow between the cracks. But that didn’t allow for stability in construction, so they instead decided that using a slushy mixture between the blocks — as a mason would use concrete between bricks — was a better option.
“They had such wonderful ideas,” Weseman said of the construction discussion. “It was so fun for me to listen to the conversations. This is as fun for me as it is for them, for sure.”
Making learning fun, especially amid the challenges, is a key for the STEAM program, Weseman said, because the younger students are when they learn the concepts of reasoning and collaboration, the more success they can have in the STEAM areas as they get older.
“There are hundreds of thousands of really good technical jobs that can’t be filled because there’s nobody qualified for them,” Weseman said. “It’s important to start in elementary years, because even by middle or high school years, some kids have the idea they can’t do this, they can’t be engineers, or can’t be scientists. It’s interesting, I even see it kindergarten through fourth grade. Kindergartners think they can do anything. They’re willing to try. Fourth-graders are more hesitant to jump in and try it, kind of that fear of failing.
“A lot of STEAM is being willing to try,” Weseman added. “Thomas Edison tried to invent the light bulb 1,000 times before succeeding. Kids have to know that when it doesn’t work out, that’s OK. It’s better to know what not to do and learn from it and persist and try again.”